The Middleton girls golf team was ranked fourth in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings entering the WIAA state girls golf tournament today and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Madison Edgewood was fifth, Waunakee sixth and Milton seventh in the rankings, which were released Sunday (after last week’s sectionals and prior to the state tournament).
Middleton, Waunakee and Milton are competing in the Division 1 tournament, while Edgewood is competing in the Division 2 tournament.
Wales Kettle Moraine was ranked No. 1, followed by Brookfield Central and Hartland Arrowhead. Kettle Moraine moved up one spot.
Stoughton received honorable-mention recognition. The Vikings finished just behind Middleton and Waunakee in sectional play, and only the top two teams advanced to state.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
GIRLS GOLF
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Wales Kettle Moraine (2); 2, Brookfield Central (1); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 4, Middleton (4); 5, Madison Edgewood (9); 6, Waunakee (6); 7, Milton (5); 8, Bay Port (8); 9, Brookfield East (HM); 10, New Richmond (10).
Honorable mention
Lake Geneva Badger (HM); Cedarburg (HM); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (UR); Kaukauna (HM); Stoughton (7).