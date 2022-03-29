 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleton, Madison Edgewood lead area boys golf teams in coaches' preseason rankings

The Middleton and Madison Edgewood boys golf teams were atop the state rankings when the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin released its preseason polls this week.

Edgewood is the defending WIAA Division 2 champion. The Crusaders won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). 

Middleton was ranked No. 1 in Division 1. Madison Memorial was tied for seventh in Division 1. Milton, Beloit Memorial, Waunakee, Fort Atkinson and Verona were among teams also receiving votes.

Edgewood was top-ranked in Division 2.

Edgerton was fifth-ranked in Division 2. Lodi, Wisconsin Dells and Dodgeville were among teams also receiving votes.

In Division 3, Mineral Point was ranked No. 1 in the preseason rankings. Cambridge and Lancaster were tied for seventh. Barneveld was among teams also receiving votes.

Last year, Wales Kettle Moraine won the WIAA Division 1 state title at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Middleton finished third.

Edgewood was the Division 2 champion at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Kohler won the Division 3 title at Trappers Turn. Mineral Point was third.

BOYS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

PRESEASON RANKINGS

Division 1

(Voting points listed)

1, Middleton 189; 2, Milwaukee Marquette 179; 3, Mequon Homestead 150; 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 148; 5, Hartland Arrowhead 122; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 86; 7, tie, Madison Memorial 49 and Sheboygan North 49; 9, West De Pere 48; 10, De Pere 38.

Others receiving votes – Milton 36, Wauwatosa East/West 27, Hudson 21, Beloit Memorial 20, Waunakee 16, Waukesha North 6, Fort Atkinson 4, Sussex Hamilton 4, Brookfield Central 3, Muskego 3, Franklin 2, Holmen 2, Mukwonago 2, Onalaska 2, Verona 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1, Oak Creek 1.

Division 2

1, Madison Edgewood 168; 2, Appleton Xavier 162; 3, Marinette 126; 4, University School of Milwaukee 110; 5, Edgerton 106; 6, Winneconne 97; 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69; 8, Black River Falls 45; 9, Maple Northwestern 28; 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 24.

Others receiving votes – Amery 20, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 17, Berlin 16, Lodi 15, Wrightstown 14, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 13, Osceola 10, Ellsworth 8, Peshtigo 8, Sheboygan Falls 8, Chippewa Falls Catholic/Eau Claire Regis 6, Ripon 6, Wisconsin Dells 4, La Crosse Aquinas 3, Marshfield Columbus Catholic/Spencer 3, Rice Lake 3, Dodgeville 2, Durand 2, New London 2, St. Croix Falls 2, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Freedom 1, Platteville 1.

Division 3

1, Mineral Point 94; 2, Kohler 74; 3, Wausau Newman Catholic 71; 4, Marathon 67; 5, Manitowoc Roncalli 42; 6, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 34; 7, tie, Cambridge 32 and Lancaster 32; 9, Eleva-Strum 31; 10, Fennimore 18.

Others receiving votes – Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 15, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 12, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 11, Orfordville Parkview 11, St. Thomas Aquinas 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Ladysmith 6, Prentice 5, Burlington Catholic Central 4, Manawa 3, Barneveld 2, Coleman 1, Drummond 1, Kenosha Christian Life 1, Onalaska Luther 1.

