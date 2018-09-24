The Middleton girls golf team is ranked fourth in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Madison Edgewood stands fifth, Waunakee sixth and Milton eighth.
Middleton and Edgewood each moved up one spot from last week.
Stoughton received honorable-mention recognition.
Brookfield Central remained No. 1.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings
GIRLS GOLF
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Brookfield Central (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 4, Middleton (5); 5, Madison Edgewood (6); 6, Waunakee (4); 7, Bay Port (8); 8, Milton (7); 9, Cedarburg (tie, 10); 10, Kaukauna (9).
Honorable mention
Stoughton (tie, 10); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (HM); Oconomowoc (HM); Stevens Point (HM); Sheboygan (HM); New Richmond (UR); Lake Geneva Badger (UR); Brookfield East (UR); Hayward (UR); River Falls (UR).