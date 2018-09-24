Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls golf photo: Middleton's Kate Meier
Middleton golfer Kate Meier watches a tee shot during Friday's Madison Edgewood Invitational at Yahara Hills Golf Course.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Middleton girls golf team is ranked fourth in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Madison Edgewood stands fifth, Waunakee sixth and Milton eighth.

Middleton and Edgewood each moved up one spot from last week.

Stoughton received honorable-mention recognition.

Brookfield Central remained No. 1.

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings

GIRLS GOLF

(last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Brookfield Central (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 4, Middleton (5); 5, Madison Edgewood (6); 6, Waunakee (4); 7, Bay Port (8); 8, Milton (7); 9, Cedarburg (tie, 10); 10, Kaukauna (9).

Honorable mention

Stoughton (tie, 10); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (HM); Oconomowoc (HM); Stevens Point (HM); Sheboygan (HM); New Richmond (UR); Lake Geneva Badger (UR); Brookfield East (UR); Hayward (UR); River Falls (UR).

