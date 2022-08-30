Middleton golfer Mackenzie Sloan is 'just thankful to be playing' after leukemia diagnosis

Mackenzie Sloan doesn’t like to make her medical condition the focus of conversations.
But ever since she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in October of 2020, her best advice to friends is to never take anything for granted.
“There were times I was so tired, I couldn’t have been out here today,” said the 17-year-old Sloan, a senior in the Middleton girls golf program. “Just looking back on that, I am just thankful to be playing. Never mind winning or losing.”
Sloan participated Monday with players from 20 teams from around the state in the first Coaches vs. Cancer five-player team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club.
The teams raised money in the fight against cancer and wore the colors of the cancer they were representing, including leukemia, breast cancer, skin cancer and multiple myeloma. For example, Middleton wore orange for leukemia while playing in support of their teammate Sloan.
“It means a lot to me because I know there will be another girl who gets diagnosed in the future,” said Sloan, who had a cart for the event and played on a Middleton junior varsity team. “I just hope her therapy is less than mine, just like mine is less than five years ago. Decades ago, I wouldn’t be out here golfing.”
Sloan said she has walked nine holes this season, but not 18.
After her diagnosis in 2020, she said she went through nine months of intensive therapy, including chemotherapy, and had stays at the American Family Children’s Hospital. Sloan, who said she’s in remission, now is in maintenance, a year-and-a-half process that includes a daily chemo pill and treatment every 90 days.
“In the past, she was on the team but not really able to compete because it just took too much out of her,” Cardinals coach Becky Halverson said. “We got a waiver from the WIAA this year to allow her a riding cart when she plays. That has really helped her. She still does get really tired really quickly, but she is able to compete. She is getting some strength back and it’s just fun to be able to have her back in this event and really play with other girls.”
Sloan said she was thankful for the efforts to raise money for further research.
Deep meaning
“When I got diagnosed, it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” Sloan said. “I thought I had (mononucleosis) or maybe I got COVID. That’s what was happening (then). When I was told I had leukemia I was just shocked. There was that moment of, `What does this mean?’ My doctor was able to say, `You’ll be OK. It will be rough, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it will be over soon.’ I think it’s events like this that make that research possible.”
One of the golfers in the Waunakee program, freshman MaKenna Newquist, found deep meaning in the event.
“It’s really important to me because my dad (Tim) passed away from multiple myeloma when I was 8,” said the 14-year-old Newquist, playing on the Warriors’ JV team. “It was really hard on our family, especially because nobody knows about it. It is a silent killer. People hear about lung cancer and breast cancer. They don’t hear about multiple myeloma. We just want to help out as much as we can because it took a really big toll on my family.
“(This event) can really be helpful. If we raise enough money, they could put money into more research and help beat this. And, hopefully, get a cure for it or, if not a cure, just something to help it a lot. I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through.”
Added Zadra: “We are all fighting for a cause out here — trying to help people.”
Making a difference
Halverson and Waunakee assistant Betsy Zadra wanted to continue a fundraising event after now-retired Madison Edgewood girls coach Peggy Gierhart and Zadra started the Crusade Fore a Cure tournament, which raised about $147,000 over 11 years. When Gierhart stepped away from coaching last year, this new tournament was created in association with the American Cancer Society.
“Everyone is touched by so many kinds of cancer,” Halverson said. “It is neat to come together and fight together. Nobody is against each other today (as in a typical competition). We are all in it together.”
When the event was being formulated, Halverson’s brother, Ben White, had taken a job as a senior development manager with the American Cancer Society, including overseeing Coaches vs. Cancer events in the state.
Previous to that, White was the longtime Middleton boys volleyball coach and an assistant athletic director for the Cardinals. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2019, and now has been in remission for 2½ years.
White spoke to the players Monday at a luncheon about his experience with lymphoma. He also asked them to think about why they were there and how they could make a difference.
“I need you to be the future,” he said.
He knew how he had been helped by improvements in cancer medicine.
“I am alive today because of a drug that the (American Cancer Society) started,” White said. “ACS funded the research for that drug and it basically increased the mortality (rate) for my cancer 25% to 30%.”
Middleton and Waunakee served as hosts for the event. The event had raised more than $40,000 as of Monday afternoon, already more than twice what Zadra and Halverson anticipated. Money was raised online and through the fundraising by the teams.
“We didn’t want the event to end,” Zadra said. “We think it’s too important of an event and the girls look forward to it every year. To me, other than the state tournament, this is the highlight tournament for the girls because it is fun, they get to play on a really nice golf course and they are here playing for a cause. … I think for our first year we have hit a home run.”
Miller said it was important for all the students and families to come together for a common cause.
“We’ve all been touched one way or another by cancer,” Miller said. “It’s about the ability to fundraise and help people going through it. It’s just so much bigger than golf.”
‘It feels close’
Sloan, who’s interested in studying biomedical engineering in college, said she enjoys being involved in numerous activities, including golf and marching band.
“I’ve always been about pushing myself through this,” she said. “You can let life pass you by, but I really wanted to be in the moment and do as much as I could.”
And she is eager for her treatments to end.
“It feels close,” she said. “My last treatment is in February. It is drawing closer. I’m excited to be done.”
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”