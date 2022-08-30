Middleton golfer Mackenzie Sloan is 'just thankful to be playing' after leukemia diagnosis

Mackenzie Sloan doesn’t like to make her medical condition the focus of conversations.

But ever since she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in October of 2020, her best advice to friends is to never take anything for granted.

“There were times I was so tired, I couldn’t have been out here today,” said the 17-year-old Sloan, a senior in the Middleton girls golf program. “Just looking back on that, I am just thankful to be playing. Never mind winning or losing.”

Sloan participated Monday with players from 20 teams from around the state in the first Coaches vs. Cancer five-player team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club.

The teams raised money in the fight against cancer and wore the colors of the cancer they were representing, including leukemia, breast cancer, skin cancer and multiple myeloma. For example, Middleton wore orange for leukemia while playing in support of their teammate Sloan.

“It means a lot to me because I know there will be another girl who gets diagnosed in the future,” said Sloan, who had a cart for the event and played on a Middleton junior varsity team. “I just hope her therapy is less than mine, just like mine is less than five years ago. Decades ago, I wouldn’t be out here golfing.”

Sloan said she has walked nine holes this season, but not 18.

After her diagnosis in 2020, she said she went through nine months of intensive therapy, including chemotherapy, and had stays at the American Family Children’s Hospital. Sloan, who said she’s in remission, now is in maintenance, a year-and-a-half process that includes a daily chemo pill and treatment every 90 days.

“In the past, she was on the team but not really able to compete because it just took too much out of her,” Cardinals coach Becky Halverson said. “We got a waiver from the WIAA this year to allow her a riding cart when she plays. That has really helped her. She still does get really tired really quickly, but she is able to compete. She is getting some strength back and it’s just fun to be able to have her back in this event and really play with other girls.”

Sloan said she was thankful for the efforts to raise money for further research.

Deep meaning

“When I got diagnosed, it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” Sloan said. “I thought I had (mononucleosis) or maybe I got COVID. That’s what was happening (then). When I was told I had leukemia I was just shocked. There was that moment of, `What does this mean?’ My doctor was able to say, `You’ll be OK. It will be rough, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it will be over soon.’ I think it’s events like this that make that research possible.”

One of the golfers in the Waunakee program, freshman MaKenna Newquist, found deep meaning in the event.

“It’s really important to me because my dad (Tim) passed away from multiple myeloma when I was 8,” said the 14-year-old Newquist, playing on the Warriors’ JV team. “It was really hard on our family, especially because nobody knows about it. It is a silent killer. People hear about lung cancer and breast cancer. They don’t hear about multiple myeloma. We just want to help out as much as we can because it took a really big toll on my family.

“(This event) can really be helpful. If we raise enough money, they could put money into more research and help beat this. And, hopefully, get a cure for it or, if not a cure, just something to help it a lot. I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through.”

Added Zadra: “We are all fighting for a cause out here — trying to help people.”

Making a difference

Halverson and Waunakee assistant Betsy Zadra wanted to continue a fundraising event after now-retired Madison Edgewood girls coach Peggy Gierhart and Zadra started the Crusade Fore a Cure tournament, which raised about $147,000 over 11 years. When Gierhart stepped away from coaching last year, this new tournament was created in association with the American Cancer Society.

“Everyone is touched by so many kinds of cancer,” Halverson said. “It is neat to come together and fight together. Nobody is against each other today (as in a typical competition). We are all in it together.”

When the event was being formulated, Halverson’s brother, Ben White, had taken a job as a senior development manager with the American Cancer Society, including overseeing Coaches vs. Cancer events in the state.

Previous to that, White was the longtime Middleton boys volleyball coach and an assistant athletic director for the Cardinals. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2019, and now has been in remission for 2½ years.

White spoke to the players Monday at a luncheon about his experience with lymphoma. He also asked them to think about why they were there and how they could make a difference.

“I need you to be the future,” he said.

He knew how he had been helped by improvements in cancer medicine.

“I am alive today because of a drug that the (American Cancer Society) started,” White said. “ACS funded the research for that drug and it basically increased the mortality (rate) for my cancer 25% to 30%.”

Middleton and Waunakee served as hosts for the event. The event had raised more than $40,000 as of Monday afternoon, already more than twice what Zadra and Halverson anticipated. Money was raised online and through the fundraising by the teams.

“We didn’t want the event to end,” Zadra said. “We think it’s too important of an event and the girls look forward to it every year. To me, other than the state tournament, this is the highlight tournament for the girls because it is fun, they get to play on a really nice golf course and they are here playing for a cause. … I think for our first year we have hit a home run.”

Miller said it was important for all the students and families to come together for a common cause.

“We’ve all been touched one way or another by cancer,” Miller said. “It’s about the ability to fundraise and help people going through it. It’s just so much bigger than golf.”

‘It feels close’

Sloan, who’s interested in studying biomedical engineering in college, said she enjoys being involved in numerous activities, including golf and marching band.

“I’ve always been about pushing myself through this,” she said. “You can let life pass you by, but I really wanted to be in the moment and do as much as I could.”

And she is eager for her treatments to end.

“It feels close,” she said. “My last treatment is in February. It is drawing closer. I’m excited to be done.”