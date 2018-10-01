The Middleton girls golf team stands fourth in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Area teams were well-represented in the rankings.
Milton was ranked fifth, Waunakee sixth, Stoughton seventh and Madison Edgewood ninth.
Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.
Brookfield Central remained top-ranked.
WIAA sectional play is this week.
Among the area teams that are ranked, Middleton, Milton, Waunakee and Edgewood won regionals last week. Milton moved up three spots.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
GIRLS GOLF
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Brookfield Central (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 4, Middleton (4); 5, Milton (8); 6, Waunakee (6); 7, Stoughton (HM); 8, Bay Port (7); 9, Madison Edgewood (5); 10, New Richmond (HM).
Honorable mention
Lake Geneva Badger (HM); Kaukauna (10); Cedarburg (9); Franklin (UR); Oregon (UR); Oconomowoc (HM); Stevens Point (HM); Brookfield East (HM); Hayward (HM); Sheboygan (HM); River Falls (HM).