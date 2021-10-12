Middleton finishes third in WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament

Middleton senior Ellie Frisch hoped to make a second-day charge Tuesday at the WIAA state girls golf tournament.
And when she sank a 10-foot putt for eagle on the 428-yard, par-5 second hole at University Ridge Golf Course, Frisch’s round started with promise.
But the day didn’t turn out the way Frisch or Middleton envisioned.
Frisch, though pleased with her final two-round total of 3-over-par 147 after shooting a 3-over 75, finished fourth in the Division 1 individual competition and the top-ranked Cardinals wound up third.
“I’m happy with how I played,” Frisch said. “Three over for two days, if you had told me that before I played the tournament, I would have taken it right then.
“The last three holes just got me a little bit. I was a little emotional. But I had a lot of fun out here. State is always a blast. It just wasn’t our day as a team, but I’m proud of how I finished.”
Salem Westosha Central, the co-leader with Middleton after Monday’s first round, shot 319 and was the team winner with a 637 total. That was seven shots better than runner-up Sussex Hamilton (321 Tuesday, 644 overall) and 13 ahead of Middleton (332, 650).
Middleton coach Becky Halverson couldn’t explain her team's uncharacteristic round.
“I wish I knew,” she said. “I really wish I did. We’d have a bad hole and for the first time this season we let the bad holes affect us. In the past, we’ve been able to recover from bad holes. It just didn’t go our way today.”
That was unfortunate for the Cardinals, who had been so good all season.
“It was one bad day,” a teary Halverson said. “They were undefeated the entire season. As a team, we have never (previously) gone undefeated, through invitationals, duals, everything, regionals, sectionals. I’ve got to keep telling them not to hang their heads because they had a great season.”
Stevens Point junior Riley Pechinski was in a group that finished early, and after shooting a 1-under 71 waited to see if her two-day total of 3-under 141 would hold up.
It did. Pechinski finished five strokes ahead of Union Grove junior Norah Roberts, who had a second-round 71 and 146 overall, and Appleton North junior A.J. Powell, who shot 74 Tuesday.
UW-Green Bay commit Frisch had the eagle and three bogeys for a 37 on the front nine and two birdies and four bogeys on the back nine for 38, including bogeys on her final three holes as the realization set in that her high school career was ending.
“I’m just sad I’m actually done now,” Frisch said.
Said Halverson: “Ellie played well. She’s not happy with the finish, but I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished, all four years. It’s been so fun.”
Milton junior Hannah Dunk shot 3-over 75 and finished at 153, winding up in a four-way tie for 10th.
Waunakee sophomore Izzi Stricker shot 79 to finish at 155 and in a two-way tie for 14th.
Middleton senior Milanne Dahmen (84) and sophomore Vivian Cressman (85) were in a five-way tie for 20th (162).
Middleton had won the 2019 state title and the state tournament during the WIAA's alternate fall season last spring.
Waunakee shot 335 and wound up tied for sixth with Union Grove with 666 totals.
“I felt like toward the end of the front nine and the beginning of the back nine we had some good momentum going,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “Then we hit some tough holes and had some unfortunate events and missed putts. We had a hard time putting today.
“That was kind of our downfall as far as moving (up) as much as we wanted to. … We just couldn’t buy a putt today.”
But Miller was pleased with the Warriors’ season.
“It was an outstanding season,” Miller said. “We were always competitive in every tournament we were in.”
Division 2
Madison Edgewood shared a group hug after its round as Peggy Gierhart closed her career as the coach.
“It was pretty bittersweet, very emotional, but we had a good time,” said Gierhart, who had announced she was retiring after the season, her 18th as head coach and 20th as a coach in the program. “I tried to enjoy the experience and take it all in. It’s kind of hard to look at it like it’s the last time I’m coaching each hole because I love this venue.
“Each hole has a memory that is really important. Twenty years of memories. … Just remembering girls hitting shots, girls being excited, girls crying, parents being upset, coaches being upset, people disagreeing, rain, wind.”
Prescott won the Division 2 championship for the second consecutive year, finishing with a 333 second-day total and 671 overall. That was 49 shots better than runner-up Hammond St. Croix Central.
Edgewood was sixth (395, 792) among the six teams.
Prescott junior Ava Salay was the individual champion, winning comfortably after shooting a 2-under 70, for a 148 total.
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt was second (79, 162). Lancaster sophomore Brianna Kirsch placed third (78, 165).
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann was the top area finisher in 15th (86, 179).