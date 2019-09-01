The Middleton girls golf team moved up to No. 1 in Division 1 in the girls golf weekly state rankings voted on by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Brookfield Central was ranked second. Wales Kettle Moraine, which had been top-ranked, dropped to No. 3.
Waunakee was ranked seventh in Division 1. Madison Memorial, Milton and Janesville Craig earned honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 1.
Among region and area teams, Wisconsin Dells was third, while Lakeside Lutheran, Cambridge and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*Pts*LW
1, Middleton*150*2
2, Brookfield Central*147*3
3, Wales Kettle Moraine*`131*1
4, Bay Port*109*6
5, Hartland Arrowhead*83*4
6, Cedarburg*75*8
7, Waunakee*64*5
8, Sheboygan North/South*38*HM
9, Green Bay Notre Dame*31*HM
10, Tomah*16*HM
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 10; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 7; De Pere 6; Stevens Point 5; Milton 4; New Richmond 2; Janesville Craig 1; Union Grove 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*Pts*LW
1, Madison Edgewood*58*1
2, Prescott*46*HM
3, Wisconsin Dells*38*7
4, Arcadia/Independence*36*2
5, Appleton Xavier*31*4
6, Hammond St. Croix Central*22*6
7, Denmark*18*5t
8, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*14*HM
9 (tie), Ellsworth*10*5t
9 (tie), La Crosse Aquinas*10*—
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8; Wrightstown 8; Cambridge 6; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 5; Hayward 4; Freedom 3; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2; Lancaster 2; Amery 1; Edgerton 1; Somerset 1.