Prep girls golf photo: Middleton's Kate Meier

Kate Meier, the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, was fifth among individuals at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament to lead Middleton to a second-place finish.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Middleton girls golf team moved up to No. 1 in Division 1 in the girls golf weekly state rankings voted on by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Brookfield Central was ranked second. Wales Kettle Moraine, which had been top-ranked, dropped to No. 3. 

Waunakee was ranked seventh in Division 1. Madison Memorial, Milton and Janesville Craig earned honorable-mention recognition. 

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 1.

Among region and area teams, Wisconsin Dells was third, while Lakeside Lutheran, Cambridge and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition. 

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*Pts*LW

1, Middleton*150*2

2, Brookfield Central*147*3

3, Wales Kettle Moraine*`131*1

4, Bay Port*109*6

5, Hartland Arrowhead*83*4

6, Cedarburg*75*8

7, Waunakee*64*5

8, Sheboygan North/South*38*HM

9, Green Bay Notre Dame*31*HM

10, Tomah*16*HM

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 10; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 7; De Pere 6; Stevens Point 5; Milton 4; New Richmond 2; Janesville Craig 1; Union Grove 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*Pts*LW

1, Madison Edgewood*58*1

2, Prescott*46*HM

3, Wisconsin Dells*38*7

4, Arcadia/Independence*36*2

5, Appleton Xavier*31*4

6, Hammond St. Croix Central*22*6

7, Denmark*18*5t

8, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek*14*HM

9 (tie), Ellsworth*10*5t

9 (tie), La Crosse Aquinas*10*—

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8; Wrightstown 8; Cambridge 6; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 5; Hayward 4; Freedom 3; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2; Lancaster 2; Amery 1; Edgerton 1; Somerset 1.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments