The Middleton boys golf team moved up to third in Division 1 in the weekly Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Middleton was fifth last week.
Waunakee was ranked ninth and Verona 10th this week, while Mount Horeb earned honorable-mention recognition.
Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked No. 1, Edgerton No. 2 and Columbus No. 7.
Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day was top-ranked in Division 3. Cambridge was third and New Glarus sixth. Mineral Point received honorable-mention recognition in Division 3.
BOYS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
(voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 108 (1); 2, Kaukauna 87 (2); 3, Middleton 76 (5); 4, Hartland Arrowhead 68 (3); 5, Mequon Homestead 63 (7); 6, Menomonee Falls 60 (6); 7, Wauwatosa East/West 48 (4); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 24 (UR); 9, Waunakee 20 (8); 10, Verona 18 (9).
Others receiving votes: Lake Geneva Badger 16 (10), Germantown 7, Green Bay Notre Dame 4, Hudson 2, Neenah 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Mount Horeb 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 77 (1); 2, Edgerton 67 (3); 3, Kewaskum 62 (2); 4, Platteville 40 (5); 5, Rice Lake 35 (4); 6, Minocqua Lakeland Union 31 (6); 7, Columbus 30 (9); 8, Appleton Xavier 21 (7); 9, Maple Northwestern 18 (10, tie); 10, Peshtigo 17 (8).
Others receiving votes: Winneconne 7, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6 (10, tie), Marinette 6, Hayward 5, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4, McFarland 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3.
DIVISION 3
1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 86 (1); 2, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 66 (2); 3, Cambridge 57 (5); 4, Eleva-Strum 52 (4); 5, Luck/Frederic 51 (3); 6, New Glarus 38 (6); 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 34 (9); 8, tie, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 27 (tie, 7) and Manitowoc Roncalli 27 (10); 10, Markesan 17 (tie, 7).
Others receiving votes: Osseo-Fairchild 15, Orfordville Parkview 9, Howards Grove 8, Kohler 3, Mineral Point 2, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 2, Durand 1.