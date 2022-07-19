 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys golf All-Area team

From the See the State Journal's 2022 spring All-Area boys teams, players and coaches of the year series
Max Brud

Waunakee's Max Brud tees off on No. 18 during the Badger/Big Eight Challenge on April 11 at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton. Brud is the State Journal's 2022 Boys Golfer of the Year.

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys golf team

Player of the year

Max Brud, sr., Waunakee – Brud was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team. Brud — the No. 1 golfer for Waunakee, which was highly ranked in Division 1 most of the season — was a first-team all-Badger East Conference. He was the medalist at the WIAA Division 1 Madison West regional with a 70 at Odana Hills Golf Course and finished fifth at the Onalaska sectional at La Crosse Country Club, qualifying as an individual for the state tournament. He finished tied for 24th at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler.

Coaches of the year

The Madison Edgewood coaching staff – Chris Zwettler, the Crusaders’ retiring athletic director, oversaw the program this spring. Eric Boos and Doug Thiessen were assistants with the varsity players, who won the Division 2 title for a WIAA-record fifth consecutive time (in years when the tournament was played, as the tournament wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Edgewood finished first in Division 2 with a 625 total, 10 strokes better than runner-up Appleton Xavier, at Blackwolf Run.

First team

Max Brud, sr., Waunakee; Alex Weiss, jr., Madison Edgewood; Charlie Erlandson, jr., Madison Memorial; Brett Wieland, so., Milton; Charlie Jambor, so., Middleton; Al Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Nick Buckman, jr., Cambridge.

Honorable mention

Alec Sosnowski, sr., Middleton; Isaac Schmidt, sr., Madison Memorial; Dain Johnson, so., Middleton; Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial; Zeke Boos, jr., Madison Edgewood; James Rollins, sr., Madison Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day/St. Ambrose; Zack Zimmerman, jr., Verona; Kai Wong, jr., Beloit Memorial; Ethan Williams, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryce Sullivan, so., Janesville Craig; Robby Warda, jr., Middleton; Wyatt Marshall, so., Janesville Craig; Xander Wuetrich, jr., Milton; August Johnson, sr., Waunakee; Jacob Frederickson, sr., Monona Grove; Brady Piazza, so., Waunakee; K.C. Nickel, so., Waunakee; Easton Haworth, so., Janesville Craig; Will Arkin, so., Madison La Follette; Kaden Zinkle, fr., DeForest; Sam Godager, jr., Madison Memorial; Lincoln Hottmann, fr., DeForest; Haley Thoeny, sr., Lodi; Jack Morgan, sr., Madison West; Bailey Clark, sr., Lodi; Tyler Schick, jr., Sun Prairie; Corey Vick, sr., Columbus; Kogen Baron, so., Lodi; Tony Genco, jr., Columbus; Finn Jaeger, jr., Madison Edgewood; Caleb Kern, fr., Edgerton; Logan Martin, jr., Oregon; Roman Frodel, jr., Edgerton; Billy McCorkle, jr., Oregon; Matt Buckman, fr., Cambridge; Cameron Lee, so., Edgerton; Brady Callmer, sr., Edgerton; Cade Nottestad, so., Cambridge, Kian Bystol-Flores, fr., Cambridge; Brent Schmiesing, sr., Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day/St. Ambrose.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

