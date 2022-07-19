Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys golf All-Area team

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys golf team

Player of the year

Max Brud, sr., Waunakee – Brud was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team. Brud — the No. 1 golfer for Waunakee, which was highly ranked in Division 1 most of the season — was a first-team all-Badger East Conference. He was the medalist at the WIAA Division 1 Madison West regional with a 70 at Odana Hills Golf Course and finished fifth at the Onalaska sectional at La Crosse Country Club, qualifying as an individual for the state tournament. He finished tied for 24th at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler.