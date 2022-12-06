 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS GOLF | ALL-AREA

Meet the 2022 girls golf award winners and All-Area team

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker discusses the girls golf season Oct. 3 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. 

The Madison area again was filled with top-flight girls golfers and teams this fall.

That included the WIAA Division 1 state champion in Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker and state-qualifying teams in Middleton, Waunakee and Madison Edgewood.

Here’s a look at the All-Area team for girls golf for schools in the Madison coverage area:

Player of the year

Izzi Stricker

Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker tees off on the ninth hole in the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. She sh…

Izzi Stricker, jr., Waunakee — Stricker won the WIAA Division 1 state individual championship in October at the state meet at University Ridge Golf Course.

She fired a 2-under 70 on the second day to finish with a 143 total, which was good for a two-stroke victory over Salem Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker. The victory thrilled those in her gallery, including her father, professional golfer Steve Stricker.

Izzi Stricker claimed the Badger East Conference tournament title, earned a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger East and was a first-team choice on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s Division 1 All-State team. Stricker was the medalist at the Reedsburg regional and the Middleton sectional.

She became the first individual girls golf champion for Waunakee, Warriors coach Paul Miller said. 

Coach of the year

Becky Halverson photo

Halverson 

Becky Halverson, Middleton — Halverson directed the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the Division 1 state tournament, her team’s performance topped by Vivian Cressman, who tied for fifth.

Westosha Central was the team champion with a blistering total of 626 (307-319), while Middleton was runner-up with an impressive 645 (315-330).

Halverson was named the Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year. Middleton won the Big Eight title and was the Division 1 Middleton sectional champion. The Cardinals finished second at the Reedsburg regional, behind Waunakee. 

All-Area girls golf team 

First team

Izzi Stricker, jr., Waunakee; Vivian Cressman, jr. Middleton; Amanda Beckman, sr., Middleton; Jordan Shipshock, jr., Waunakee; Ellen Close, jr., Middleton.

Second team

Drew Hoffer, jr., Oregon; Addison Sabel, so., Oregon; Delainey Halverson, so., Oregon; Sarah Nakada, sr., Madison Edgewood; Abby Schroeder, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Isabel Royle, sr., Sun Prairie West; Maddy Wilcox, so., Middleton; Georgia Volley, jr,, Waunakee; Jacklyn Thao, jr., Madison Edgewood; Brooklyn Fleming, sr., Madison West.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Middleton junior Vivian Cressman discusses the girls golf season during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Oct. 10, 2022, at University Ridge Golf Course. 
