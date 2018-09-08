Erik Nuenninghoff took second place in 16 minutes, 44 seconds and Ryan Reed finished third (16:45) to lead the host Regent boys cross country team to the title in the Madison West Invitational on Saturday.
James Giftos (16:38) and Reed Anderson (16:57) took first and fourth respectively to lead second-place Monona Grove.
The Madison West girls, led by a first-place finish from Genevieve Nashold (18:47) and a third-place finish from Ando Bowman (19:51), also won its home meet. Peighton Nelson finished fourth (20:02) to lead the Silver Eagles.
River Valley Invitational
Third-place finisher Chris Wolfe (16:48) helped Madison La Follette capture the 18-team Large School Division. DeForest’s Jacob Burgener finished first overall with a time of 16:27.
McFarland finished second with three runners in the top seven, including Andrew Pahnke (second, 16:30), Eli Kemna (fifth, 16:53) and Patrick Fasick (seventh, 17:00).
On the girls side, Wisconsin Dells won the Large School championship, led by Laura Beghin, who finished runner-up behind Southwestern/Cuba City’s Kayci Martensen (18:28).
The Chiefs had three runners finish in the top 10, including Hailey Anchor (sixth, 20:39) and Lindsay Cunningham (ninth, 20:39).
Mount Horeb placed second, led by Anna Ollendick (21:01) in seventh.
South Milwaukee Invitational
The Sun Prairie girls team finished runner-up to Brookfield Central at the 13-team invitational. Bailey Lutes (21:25) placed 14th to lead the Cardinals.
Girls volleyball
DeForest Invitational
DeForest defeated River Valley and Monona Grove in straight sets in the championship bracket to win the title of its home 8-team meet.
Sophee Mink had 35 kills and eight digs and Leah Doucette notched 46 assists for the Norskies.
River Valley finished second, McFarland was third and Monona Grove placed fourth.
Janesville Parker Invitational
Milton went undefeated, sweeping all six of its opponents, to earn the title at the seven-team invitational.
Janesville Parker posted a 5-1 record to finish second.
Brodhead Invitational
Lake Mills earned a 25-19, 25-20 win over Brodhead in the championship match to claim the title of the 12-team event.
The L-Cats went undefeated in pool play before topping Argyle and Belleville in the gold bracket to earn their spot in the championship.
Boys volleyball
Racine Case Invitational
Eighth-ranked Kenosha Indian Trail defeated Mukwonago 25-14, 25-22 to claim the championship.
Madison Memorial claimed the consolation bracket by defeating Brookfield Central 25-20 in the final match.
Boys soccer
McFarland 2, Verona 1
Caleb Blair and Ethan Nichols scored unassisted first-half goals to push the Division 3 fourth-ranked Spartans (5-1) past the Division 1 fifth-ranked Wildcats (6-1-1).
Jack Knight netted a sixth-minute goal for visiting Verona.
DeForest 3, Fond du Lac 1
Drew Ciescylck and Jacob Chambers scored first-half goals as the visiting Norskies (3-0-2) defeated the Cardinals (1-3-1).
Madison East 2, Mount Horeb 0
Josh Cervantes scored on a sixth-minute penalty kick to push the host Purgolders (3-1-1) past the Vikings (1-6-0).
Oregon 5, New Richmond 1
Madison Conduah scored two goals and had an assist as the 10th-ranked Panthers (4-2) netted five second-half goals to top the visiting Tigers (1-2-1).
Neenah 5, Sun Prairie 1
Mason Morrow and Thomas Priest scored two goals apiece to propel the host third-ranked Rockets (8-0) over the sixth-ranked Cardinals (5-2).
Girls tennis
Brookfield East Invitational
Waunakee 5, Stoughton 2
Olivia Austria-Kemble and Julia Zabel won by straight sets at No. 2 doubles and the Warriors swept singles play to take down the Vikings.
Waunakee 6, Wauwatosa West 1
Reece Hooker (No. 1) and Danielle Rogers (No. 4) won by straight sets in singles as the Warriors defeated the Trojans.
Neenah 6, Waunakee 1
The Rockets won all four singles matches by straight sets en route to defeating the Warriors.
Waunakee’s Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski won in three sets at No. 1 doubles.
Girls swimming
Spartan Invitational
Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske and Verona/Mount Horeb’s Grace Bennin broke pool records in the 50 freestyle (:23.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.27), respectively.
Middleton came out on top in the 11-team Spartan Invitational and Makenna Licking won the 500 freestyle by more than a second.
Sun Prairie finished second behind Fiske and fellow sprinters Janelle Schulz, Bree Moericke and Michaela Nelson.
Madison West finished third, Verona/Mount Horeb was fourth and Madison Edgewood placed fifth.
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights Invitational
Karley Michels won the 100 breaststroke and Mekenzie Hammer took first in the 200 individual medley as Monroe/New Glarus fended off Merrill to win the invite. The Cheesemakers were victorious in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.98.
Merrill’s second-place finish came on the strength of wins by Grace Schultz in the 200 freestyle and Claire Schultz in the 50 freestyle.
Edgerton placed third and Ruby Schieldt won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:29.86.