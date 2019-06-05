Art Kabelowsky bio

State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo. A past president of the Wisconsin Associated Press Sports Editors, Art has covered Rose Bowls, NFL playoff games and even the La Crosse Catbirds of the old Continental Basketball Association, but his heart always seems to pull him back to the high school beat.

Follow @WSJPrepZone