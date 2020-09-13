Madison Edgewood, Waunakee lead area teams in first state coaches' girls golf poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team was tied for fifth in Division 2 in the first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings for the fall season.

Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 state title last year.

Lakeside Lutheran was tied for 10th in Division 2 in the weekly poll, which was released Sunday.

Also from the region, Wisconsin Dells was among the teams receiving votes.

Prescott was No. 1 in Division 2.

In Division 1, Waunakee led area teams. The Warriors were ranked sixth.

DeForest was among teams receiving votes.

Brookfield Central was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

Not all teams are playing girls golf this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will play in the WIAA’s spring alternative season. That includes Middleton, which won the Division 1 state title in 2019.

Girls golf

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Weekly state rankings

Division 1