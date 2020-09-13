Madison Edgewood, Waunakee lead area teams in first state coaches' girls golf poll

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team was tied for fifth in Division 2 in the first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings for the fall season.
Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 state title last year.
Lakeside Lutheran was tied for 10th in Division 2 in the weekly poll, which was released Sunday.
Also from the region, Wisconsin Dells was among the teams receiving votes.
Prescott was No. 1 in Division 2.
In Division 1, Waunakee led area teams. The Warriors were ranked sixth.
DeForest was among teams receiving votes.
Brookfield Central was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
Not all teams are playing girls golf this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will play in the WIAA’s spring alternative season. That includes Middleton, which won the Division 1 state title in 2019.
Girls golf
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
Weekly state rankings
Division 1
Week 1
(voting points listed)
1, Brookfield Central 129; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 120; 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 106; 4, Cedarburg 77; 5, Mequon Homestead 55; 6, Waunakee 45; 7, Onalaska 32; 8, Tomah 28; 9, Salem Westosha Central 26; 10, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 20.
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 19, Brookfield East 18, Hudson 18, Franklin 17, Green Bay Notre Dame 16, Sussex Hamilton 13, Oconomowoc 8, New Richmond 7, Mukwonago 6, Germantown 5, Kaukauna 3, DeForest 1.
Division 2
Week 1
(voting points listed)
1, Prescott 30; 2, Hammond Saint Croix Central 25; 3, Wrightstown 16; 4, Appleton Xavier 15; 5, tie, Denmark 9; 5, tie, Madison Edgewood 9; 5, tie, Freedom 9; 5, tie, Little Chute 9; 9, Arcadia/Independence 7; 10, tie, Racine Prairie School 6; 10, tie, Lakeside Lutheran 6.
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Dells 5, Somerset 5, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 4, Black River Falls 2, Lancaster 2, Winneconne 1, Maple Northwestern 1, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1.
