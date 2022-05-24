Madison Edgewood, Waunakee lead area boys golf teams in state rankings

1, Milwaukee Marquette 140; 2, Waunakee 125; 3, tie, Eau Claire Memorial 105 and Wales Kettle Moraine 105; 5, Mequon Homestead 88; 6, Hartland Arrowhead 71; 7, Middleton 54; 8, Minocqua Lakeland Union 46; 9, Madison Memorial 43; 10, Sheboygan North 40.
Others receiving votes – Holmen 23; Hudson 12; DeForest 6; Pewaukee 6; Milton 5; Verona 4; Madison West 3; Waukesha North 2; De Pere 1, Fond du Lac 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 145; 2, Appleton Xavier 123; 3, Winneconne 95, 4, Marinette 75; 5, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60; 6, Berlin 58; 7, University School of Milwaukee 49; 8, Edgerton 48; 9, Hammond St. Croix Central 47; 10, Maple Northwestern 29.
Others receiving votes – Amery 21; Lodi 10; Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 9; Wautoma/Wild Rose 7; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7; Wrightstown 7; Medford 7; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 6; Sheboygan Falls 6; Ellsworth 6; Black River Falls 4; Antigo 3; St. Croix Falls 1, Wisconsin Dells 1, La Crosse Aquinas 1.
Division 3
1, tie, Mineral Point 66 and Kohler 66; 3, Cambridge 50; 4, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 46; 5, Lancaster 35; 6, Wausau Newman Catholic 31; 7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 30; 8, Marathon 27; 9, Manitowoc Roncalli 17; 10, Ladysmith 6.
Others receiving votes – Cochrane-Fountain City 5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 2; Kenosha Christian Life 2, Fennimore 1, Onalaska Luther 1.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
“Just move on,” Waunakee's Ian Phebus said. With that goal in mind, how aggressive are high school shot put and discus athletes with their tries? When is it time to dial it back and when is it time to go all out?