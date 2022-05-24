 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison Edgewood, Waunakee lead area boys golf teams in state rankings

  • 0
051922highschoolgolf08-05192022190334

Middleton's Alec Sosnowski reads a putt on the tenth green during the Big Eight Conference Championship at Evansville Golf Club in Evansville, Wis., Thursday, May 19, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Edgerton was eighth in Division 2 and Lodi (No. 12) and Wisconsin Dells were among schools also receiving votes.

Waunakee remained second-ranked in Division 1, behind Milwaukee Marquette.

Middleton was seventh and Madison Memorial ninth.

DeForest, Milton, Verona and Madison West received honorable-mention recognition.

Mineral Point and Kohler were tied for No. 1 in Division 3.

Cambridge was third and Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day was fourth.

WIAA regional play began this week.

Edgewood, Lodi and Edgerton were the top three teams Tuesday at the New Glarus regional in Division 2.

Middleton (296), Waunakee (300), Madison Memorial (303) and Verona (310) were the top teams Tuesday at the Madison West regional in Division 1.

People are also reading…

BOYS GOLF

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

State rankings

Division 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette 140; 2, Waunakee 125; 3, tie, Eau Claire Memorial 105 and Wales Kettle Moraine 105; 5, Mequon Homestead 88; 6, Hartland Arrowhead 71; 7, Middleton 54; 8, Minocqua Lakeland Union 46; 9, Madison Memorial 43; 10, Sheboygan North 40.

Others receiving votes – Holmen 23; Hudson 12; DeForest 6; Pewaukee 6; Milton 5; Verona 4; Madison West 3; Waukesha North 2; De Pere 1, Fond du Lac 1.

Division 2

1, Madison Edgewood 145; 2, Appleton Xavier 123; 3, Winneconne 95, 4, Marinette 75; 5, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60; 6, Berlin 58; 7, University School of Milwaukee 49; 8, Edgerton 48; 9, Hammond St. Croix Central 47; 10, Maple Northwestern 29.

Others receiving votes – Amery 21; Lodi 10; Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 9; Wautoma/Wild Rose 7; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7; Wrightstown 7; Medford 7; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 6; Sheboygan Falls 6; Ellsworth 6; Black River Falls 4; Antigo 3; St. Croix Falls 1, Wisconsin Dells 1, La Crosse Aquinas 1.

Division 3

1, tie, Mineral Point 66 and Kohler 66; 3, Cambridge 50; 4, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 46; 5, Lancaster 35; 6, Wausau Newman Catholic 31; 7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 30; 8, Marathon 27; 9, Manitowoc Roncalli 17; 10, Ladysmith 6.

Others receiving votes – Cochrane-Fountain City 5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 2; Kenosha Christian Life 2, Fennimore 1, Onalaska Luther 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics