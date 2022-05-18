Madison Edgewood, Waunakee lead area boys golf teams in state coaches' rankings

1, Milwaukee Marquette 157; 2, Waunakee; 3, Eau Claire Memorial; 4, Mequon Homestead 102; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine 91; 6, Middleton 70; 7, Hartland Arrowhead 67; 8, Madison Memorial 51; 9, Sheboygan North 48; 10, Minocqua Lakeland Union 24.
Others receiving votes – Fond du Lac 13, Hudson 12, Menomonee Falls 11, Appleton North 7, Sussex Hamilton 5, Milton 5, Oconomowoc 4, Germantown 3, Verona 3, Pewaukee 2, DeForest 2, De Pere 1, Ashwaubenon 1, Waukesha North 1, River Falls 1, Oak Creek 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 149; 2, Appleton Xavier 132; 3, Winneconne 106; 4, Marinette 75; 5, University School of Milwaukee 72; 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61; 7, Edgerton 57; 8, Berlin 45; 9, Maple Northwestern 31; 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 25.
Others receiving votes – Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Eau Claire Regis 12; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 10, Sheboygan Falls 9, Wautoma/Wild Rose 9, Black River Falls 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6, Amery 5, Lodi 5, Wrightstown 4, St. Croix Falls 3, Lakeside Lutheran 2, Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 2, Wisconsin Dells 2, Antigo 1, Milwaukee School of Languages 1.
Division 3
1, Mineral Point 47; 2, Kohler 45; 3, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 36; 4, Cambridge 32; 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 30; 6, Lancaster 20; 7, Wausau Newman 18; 8, Manitowoc Roncalli 9; 9, tie, Fennimore 8 and Marathon 8.
Others receiving votes – Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7, Ladysmith 7, Sheboygan Christian 3, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 2, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence 1, Orfordville Parkview 1, Pardeeville 1.
