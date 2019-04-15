The Madison Edgewood boys gold team was ranked first in Division 2 in the first regular-season state rankings from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Edgerton was ranked second in Division 2. Lakeside Lutheran, Columbus and Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition.
Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day was ranked No. 1 in Division 3. New Glarus was ranked fifth and Cambridge sixth in Division 3.
Middleton was ranked third and Waunakee 10th in Division 1. Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in Division 1.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
Boys golf
Week 1 regular-season rankings
Division 1
(voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 197; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 179; 3, Middleton 151; 4, Kaukauna 134; 5, Menomonee Falls 103; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 93; 7, Fond du Lac 62; 8, Mequon Homestead 57; 9, Brookfield Central 34; 10, Waunakee 31.
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan North 28, Wauwatosa East/West 16, Bay Port 9, Holmen 9, Green Bay Notre Dame 8, Franklin 8, De Pere 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 6, Brookfield East 5, Lake Geneva Badger 5, Cedarburg 4, Hartford 3, Muskego 2, Kimberly 2, Mukwonago 1, Neenah 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 80; 2, Edgerton 59; 3, Rice Lake 52; 4, Kewaskum 43; 5, Minocqua Lakeland Union 42; 6. Peshtigo 29; 7, Appleton Xavier 24; 8, Platteville 24; 9, Winneconne 17; 10, Northwestern 16.
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 15, Waupun 12, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Columbus 8, Brookfield Academy 4, Lodi 3, Arcadia 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.
Division 3
1, Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day 64; 2, Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs Academy 61; 3, Luck/Frederic 47; 4, Eleva-Strum 45; 5, New Glarus 36; 6, Cambridge 36; 7, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 27; 8, Cochrane-Fountain City 17; 9, Osseo-Fairchild 12, 10. Stevens Point Pacelli 10.
Others receiving votes: Orfordville Parkview 8, Markesan 7, Palmyra-Eagle 7, Willliams Bay 3, Argyle/Pecatonica 2, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 2, Manawa 1.