Madison Edgewood selects sister act to coach girls golf this fall

Mary Welch and Jane Welch will serve as co-coaches for the Madison Edgewood girls golf team this fall, Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler said Monday.

Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart announced Aug. 12 she was taking a leave of absence this fall due to personal reasons tied to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gierhart will serve as “general manager” for the team, Zwettler said. Gierhart will work from a distance -- behind the scenes in an administrative role.

Mary and Jane Welch are older sisters of Grace Welch, who as a senior last year was the WIAA Division 2 state tournament medalist and helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 2 state title. Grace Welch committed to UW-Green Bay for women’s golf.

Zwettler said Mary and Jane Welch have extensive golf background.

“We are very lucky to have them,” Zwettler said.

The Crusaders are scheduled to begin practice today. They are scheduled to play Waunakee in a dual meet Aug. 31 at Maple Bluff Country Club.