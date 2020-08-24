Madison Edgewood selects sister act to coach girls golf this fall

Mary Welch and Jane Welch will serve as co-coaches for the Madison Edgewood girls golf team this fall, Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler said Monday.
Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart announced Aug. 12 she was taking a leave of absence this fall due to personal reasons tied to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gierhart will serve as “general manager” for the team, Zwettler said. Gierhart will work from a distance -- behind the scenes in an administrative role.
Mary and Jane Welch are older sisters of Grace Welch, who as a senior last year was the WIAA Division 2 state tournament medalist and helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 2 state title. Grace Welch committed to UW-Green Bay for women’s golf.
Zwettler said Mary and Jane Welch have extensive golf background.
“We are very lucky to have them,” Zwettler said.
The Crusaders are scheduled to begin practice today. They are scheduled to play Waunakee in a dual meet Aug. 31 at Maple Bluff Country Club.
Mary Welch earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2014 from Ball State University, where she was on the women’s golf team, and also had a master’s degree of professional accountancy from UW-Whitewater (2015). Mary Welch, a Madison West graduate, played two years at UW-Stevens Point prior to transferring to Ball State.
Jane Welch is a 2016 University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate -- human resource management (bachelor’s in business administration), Latin American area studies (bachelor’s).
Gierhart said recently she doesn’t feel comfortable coaching a team sport in the current environment.
Gierhart has led Edgewood to 13 WIAA Division 2 state championships, including the past two years, and three runner-up finishes at state.
She began as an assistant with the program in 2002, when Mark Rechlicz was coach and Edgewood won the state title for the second consecutive year, and took over as head coach in 2003. Under her direction, the Crusaders won seven straight Division 2 titles, starting in 2003.
Gierhart said she plans to coach the team in fall, 2021.
Zwettler also said that Alex Mory is scheduled to coach the Edgewood girls tennis team this fall, a role he’s had previously. Kara Amundson was coach in 2019.
