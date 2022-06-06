Madison Edgewood seizes Division 2 lead after first day at WIAA boys golf state tournament

KOHLER — Middleton boys golf coach Tom Cabalka is fond of putting into perspective a team’s first-day performance at the WIAA state boys golf tournament.

“You can’t win it on Day One,” Cabalka said Monday. “But you can lose it on Day One. You can’t control what the other people are doing. I just worry about our guys.”

Middleton, sparked by junior Robby Warda, and Madison Memorial, led by junior Charlie Erlandson, remained in the team hunt in fourth and sixth place, respectively, after the first day of the Division 1 competition.

That’s when the morning and afternoon conditions left the golfers swingin’ in the rain at Meadow Valleys Golf Course.

The steady rain, which included occasional downpours in the morning, subsided later in the day while Madison Edgewood was grabbing the Division 2 first-round lead.

The Crusaders — who have won four consecutive titles when the tournament was played (it wasn’t contested in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) — had a 311 total when play ended Monday night.

Edgewood, led by junior Alex Weiss’ 2-over-par 74 (tied for third) and junior Al Deang’s 76 that was highlighted by an eagle on No. 11, owned a five-shot lead over second-place Appleton Xavier. Edgerton (328) was sixth.

“I think 311 still is a good score, considering the rain and the temperature got chilly (into the low 50s),” said Chris Zwettler, Edgewood’s retiring athletic director who’s directing the golf team. “I think we will come back a little hungry (Tuesday) because we know we left some out there the last three holes. … We’re in a good place. We know it will be a dogfight.”

Weiss was two shots behind Winneconne junior Winston Knobloch, the leader with an even-par 72.

“Overall, it was a good day,” Weiss said. “It’s looking good team-wise.”

In Division 1, Spartans’ No. 1 golfer Erlandson was four shots back of the leader.

Wales Kettle Moraine junior Alex Koenig shot a 2-under-par 70 and held a one-stroke lead over Green Bay Notre Dame senior Ryan Darling and Minocqua Lakeland sophomore Jack Rebo.

Erlandson shot a 2-over 74 and was in a six-way tie for fifth place.

“I played pretty solid,” said Erlandson, who had two birdies. “I had a couple bad swings, but that happens around here. It’s just missing in the right place. As long as you know what you are doing around the greens, you can score pretty well.”

Those greens are what make a round interesting at Meadow Valleys, Cabalka said.

“The greens are quick,” Cabalka said. “Even today they were quick, even as wet as they were.”

But Erlandson said: “They were rolling pretty true all day. I have never really seen a course that was wet and firm before, but this was.”

Warda, the Cardinals’ No. 4 golfer, was at 3-over 75 and in a two-way tie for 11th.

“I think I had a pretty good round,” Warda said. “I was hitting a lot of irons really close so that definitely helped. I was making a lot of surprise putts.

“I didn’t really have any terrible shots, so I was always in position to make up-and-downs. … In the tournament series especially, the courses suit me more — rather than a course like Evansville or Blackhawk (Country Club) — because they are more wide open.”

Said Cabalka: “Robby played really well. He’s gotten more solid in the last month, far more confident in what he’s doing out there. It doesn’t surprise me. He’s capable of that.”

Waunakee senior Max Brud, who was in the first group of the day, was tied for 13th after shooting 76. Brud, who finished tied for fifth last year, said he was disappointed that birdie chances on No. 11 and No. 16 turned into a double bogey and a bogey.

“I threw away some shots, but we’ll bounce back (Tuesday),” said Brud, adding: “It was fun out there. The course was in really good shape. I had a good time.”

Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said: “If you take those shots away, that was a really good day. It’s still a good day considering the conditions out there. … He’s definitely in the hunt.”

Lakeland had the Division 1 team lead with a 16-over 304, three shots ahead of Kettle Moraine. Eau Claire Memorial stood third (310), while Middleton and Milwaukee Marquette were tied for fourth at 315.

Middleton sophomore Charlie Jambor shot 78 and senior Alec Sosnowski 80.

“We are doing well,” Warda said. “We are definitely in it.”

Madison Memorial was sixth (317).

“I think we are in it,” Spartans coach Matt Hartmann said. “I think we are right in the middle there. We have to have a lot of things go our way.

“We had a tough start, a rocky start. We started on the back nine, which I think is the harder of the two, in the downpour. We just made some big numbers right out of the gate, but they made a comeback, which was nice.”

Spartans senior Isaac Schmidt had a 79 and junior Sam Godager an 81.

Erlandson said a golfer has “to power through and grind” in rainy conditions.

“I’m satisfied with how I played,” Erlandson said. “I will have to shoot pretty good (Tuesday) if I want a chance to win. Our team played pretty good. We are looking forward to posting a better number (Tuesday), that’s for sure.”

Janesville Craig was tied for ninth (333) and DeForest’s all-freshman lineup was 15th (350).

Cambridge led Division 3 with a 317 after the first round, which also finished Monday night. Kohler was second with 321 and Mineral Point was third (339).

Orfordville Parkview senior Trey Oswald was the leader with a 3-over 75. Cambridge junior Nick Buckman was tied for third (77).

