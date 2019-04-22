The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day stayed top-ranked in Division 3 in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings for boys golf.
Edgerton was tied for second in Division 2. Columbus and Lodi received honorable-mention recognition.
New Glarus was ranked fourth and Cambridge was tied for fifth in Division 3. Mineral Point led the honorable-mention list.
Middleton was tied for fourth in Division 1 in this week’s poll. Waunakee was ranked eighth. Verona and Mount Horeb earned honorable-mention recognition.
Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in Division 1.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
BOYS GOLF
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
(voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1) 110; 2, tie, Kaukauna (4) and Wauwatosa East/West (HM) 80; 4, tie, Hartland Arrowhead (2) and Middleton (3) 77; 6, Menomonee Falls (5) 65; 7, Mequon Homestead (8) 60; 8, Waunakee (10) 28; 9, Eau Claire Memorial (6) 21; 10, Fond du Lac (7) 13.
Others receiving votes: Lake Geneva Badger 10, Brookfield Central (9) 9, Mukwonago 9, Verona 7, Germantown 7, Sheboygan North 5, Holmen 1, Mount Horeb 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood (1) 59; 2, tie, Edgerton (2) and Kewaskum (4) 49; 4, Rice Lake (3) 32; 5, Appleton Xavier (7) 29; 6, Platteville (8) 26; 7, Minocqua Lakeland Union (5) 23; 8, Peshtigo (6) 21; 9. Northwestern (10) 9; 10, tie, Winneconne (9) and Waukesha Catholic Memorial (HM) 7.
Others receiving votes: Columbus 6, Waupun 4, University School of Milwaukee 3, Brookfield Academy 2, Lodi 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Greendale Martin Luther 1.
DIVISION 3
1. Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day (1) 67; 2. Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs (2) 60; 3, Luck/Frederic (3) 48; 4, New Glarus (5) 39; 5, tie, Eleva-Strum (4) and Cambridge (6) 38; 7, Cochrane-Fountain City (8) 25; 8, Osseo-Fairchild (9) 19; 9, tie, Sheboygan Area Lutheran (7) and Markesan (HM) 12.
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Sheboygan County Christian 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 3, Palmyra-Eagle 3, Durand 3, Princeton/Green Lake 3, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 2, Spring Valley 2, Argyle/Pecatonica 1, Central Wisconsin Christian 1.