The Madison Edgewood girls golf team was ranked fourth and Middleton fifth in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin girls rankings, released this week.
Stoughton was ranked eighth and Milton ninth. DeForest was an honorable-mention selection.
Brookfield Central was ranked No. 1.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings
GIRLS GOLF
1. Brookfield Central; 2. Wales Kettle Moraine; 3. Hartland Arrowhead; 4. Madison Edgewood; 5. Middleton; 6. Cedarburg; 7. Oconomowoc; 8. Stoughton; 9. Milton; 10. Green Bay Preble.
Honorable mention
DeForest; River Falls; Sheboygan; Green Bay Notre Dame; Brookfield East; Mukwonago; Stevens Point; Kaukauna; Tomah; Franklin; Onalaska.