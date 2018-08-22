Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison Edgewood's Grace Welch putts on the seventh hole of the first round of the WIAA Girls State Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

 M.P. KING

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team was ranked fourth and Middleton fifth in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin girls rankings, released this week.

Stoughton was ranked eighth and Milton ninth. DeForest was an honorable-mention selection.

Brookfield Central was ranked No. 1.

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings

GIRLS GOLF

1. Brookfield Central; 2. Wales Kettle Moraine; 3. Hartland Arrowhead; 4. Madison Edgewood; 5. Middleton; 6. Cedarburg; 7. Oconomowoc; 8. Stoughton; 9. Milton; 10. Green Bay Preble.

Honorable mention

DeForest; River Falls; Sheboygan; Green Bay Notre Dame; Brookfield East; Mukwonago; Stevens Point; Kaukauna; Tomah; Franklin; Onalaska. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

