Madison Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart takes leave of absence this fall

She believes golf can be played safely, but added, “It’s harder in a team situation. I don’t feel comfortable with that right now.”

She said she didn’t know how schools and coaches will monitor players’ cold symptoms, which could affect who's available to play.

She has concerns for family and friends who might be at a higher risk for the coronavirus and those who could come in contact with it. She also said the death of her father, Ron Kelly, in July, has affected her emotional state and probably wouldn't permit her to coach in her usual manner.

Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler, asked about Gierhart’s decision, said in a phone interview Wednesday: “We support it. We understand it. We get it. … If (the coronavirus) wasn’t out there, she would be coaching. She’s had some pretty strong opinions about it, and she hasn’t been afraid to share those opinions. We want to help her get through this.”

Zwettler said Gierhart “gave us her blessing. It was totally her choice. We are abiding by it. We know it’s not goodbye. We will see her next fall as our coach. I see her taking on what I like to call a ‘general manager’ role. She will be like Jon Horst (with the Milwaukee Bucks) or David Stearns (with the Milwaukee Brewers).”