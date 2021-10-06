Madison Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart says she's stepping down after season

“I was very fortunate to have so much time to dedicate to coaching,” she said. “I wish nothing but positive energy for the future of the program. My time as coach at Edgewood High School has been incredibly fulfilling. The relationships I formed with each and every player mean everything to me. My love for high school coaching was having the challenge of so many different personalities and trying to find the best way to relate to each person.”

She said she began as an assistant with the program in 2002, when Mark Rechlicz was coach and Edgewood won the state title for the second consecutive year. She took over as head coach in 2003.

Under her direction, the Crusaders then won seven consecutive Division 2 titles, starting in 2003.

Edgewood leads the WIAA in number of girls golf team championships with 15, in the first 49 years of girls golf championships, according to the WIAA. Madison West leads in the number of boys golf team titles, also with 15.