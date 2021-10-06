Madison Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart says she's stepping down after season

Peggy Gierhart will close her career as the Madison Edgewood girls golf coach with another trip to the WIAA state tournament.
Gierhart, who’s been a coach in the program for 20 years, told her team Wednesday afternoon that she plans to retire as the Crusaders’ coach after the season and also informed the State Journal of her decision.
She told her team Wednesday that she was stepping down -- a day after the Crusaders finished second at the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Dells sectional and qualified for the state tournament Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Gierhart has been Edgewood’s head coach for 18 years and also was an assistant for two years.
Gierhart has led Edgewood to 13 WIAA Division 2 state championships and three runner-up finishes at state.
“With the loss of my parents and after experiencing some minor health issues, I want to take some time to focus on family, my golf game and travel in summer and fall,” Gierhart said. “Obviously, I feel very fortunate to be able to do that.”
She was described in 2020 by Wisconsin.golf’s Rob Hernandez as the most successful high school girls golf coach in state history.
Gierhart, a standout player for Edgewood and in the state who played collegiately at Pepperdine University, has been thinking about her decision and decided the time was right to tell her team after the Crusaders advanced to the sectional competition.
“I was very fortunate to have so much time to dedicate to coaching,” she said. “I wish nothing but positive energy for the future of the program. My time as coach at Edgewood High School has been incredibly fulfilling. The relationships I formed with each and every player mean everything to me. My love for high school coaching was having the challenge of so many different personalities and trying to find the best way to relate to each person.”
She said she began as an assistant with the program in 2002, when Mark Rechlicz was coach and Edgewood won the state title for the second consecutive year. She took over as head coach in 2003.
Under her direction, the Crusaders then won seven consecutive Division 2 titles, starting in 2003.
Edgewood leads the WIAA in number of girls golf team championships with 15, in the first 49 years of girls golf championships, according to the WIAA. Madison West leads in the number of boys golf team titles, also with 15.
“Obviously, my state experiences were incredible and unforgettable,” she said. “I could write a book about some of those experiences, for sure. But what is most important to me is watching a student-athlete learn to set goals in school, golf and life. And to be able to take a skill of time management and goal-setting into their future after being a part of our program.
“I have been teaching kids to `Stay In the Bubble’ for 20 years. I hope that has helped even one person under pressure on or off the course. Preparation, practice, patience and perseverance. We worked on a lot of `P’s.”
Edgewood’s titles all have come since 2001. The Crusaders won two championships when only one division was offered in 2001-02 and the first seven Division 2 titles from 2003-09, according to WIAA records. They won championships from 2011-14 and two more in 2018-19.
Gierhart also was a virtual assistant in fall, 2020, when she didn’t serve as head coach while concerned about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and weighing personal reasons. Mary and Jane Welch served as interim co-coaches. Gierhart returned as head coach this fall.
She said she was supported well by the other coaches in the Edgewood program and cherished relationships with players and coaches around the state.
“It was quite a team effort these last 20 years,” she said. “Being a coach at Edgewood High School will forever be a part of who I am. I hope I made a tiny difference in the girls’ lives.”
She also is extremely proud of the 11 years hosting the Crusade Fore a Cure, benefiting UW Carbone Cancer and previously Susan G. Komen. A total of $31,707 was raised this year, said Gierhart, who started that with Betsy Zadra.
She told her team recently to take the advice of the main character in the popular television show “Ted Lasso.”
“Last week, I was telling my team to be a goldfish like Ted Lasso and have a short memory,” she said. “But today I hope my memory stays strong so I can cherish all these good times I had in this career.”
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.