The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day remained No. 1 in Division 3.
In Division 2, Edgewood led area teams. Edgerton was second, Columbus eighth and Lakeside Lutheran and McFarland received honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 3, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day led area teams. Cambridge was third, New Glarus seventh and Mineral Point earned honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 1, Middleton was ranked fourth, Waunakee ninth, Verona 10th and Mount Horeb earned honorable-mention recognition. Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.
BOYS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
(voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 167 (1); 2, Kaukauna 138 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 135 (4); 4, Middleton 119 (3); 5, Menomonee Falls 94 (6); 6, Mequon Homestead 89 (5); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 59 (8); 8, Wauwatosa East/West 50 (7); 9, Waunakee 30 (9); 10, Verona 16 (10).
Others receiving votes: Hudson 15, Lake Geneva Badger 11, Germantown 4, Green Bay Notre Dame 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Mount Horeb 1, Holmen 1, Sheboygan North 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 87 (1); 2, Edgerton 73 (2); 3, Kewaskum 64 (3); 4, Platteville 61 (4); 5. Rice Lake 51 (5); 6, Minocqua Lakeland Union 47 (6); 7, Maple Northwestern 28 (9); 8, Columbus 27 (7); 9. Peshtigo 18 (10); 10. Appleton Xavier 15 (8).
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5, Marinette 5, Lakeside Lutheran 5, McFarland 3, Waupun 2, Winneconne 1, Hayward 1, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Osceola 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 67 (1); 2, Eleva-Strum 53 (4); 3, Cambridge 52 (3); 4, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 51 (2); 5, Luck/Frederic 32 (5); 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 24 (7); 7, New Glarus 21 (6); 8, Manitowoc Roncalli 20 (tie, 8); 9, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 16 (tie, 8); 10, Orfordville Parkview 10 (HM).
Others receiving votes: Markesan 8 (10), Osseo-Fairchild 8, Kohler 6, Howards Grove 5, Palmyra-Eagle 5, Kenosha Christian Life 3, Mineral Point 2, Durand 2.