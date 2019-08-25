2018-10-09-Edgewood 1-10092018143902

Edgewood's Grace Jaeger putts on the 18th hole. Day two of the WIAA State Golf Tournament was held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team topped Division 2 in the preseason poll released by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Madison Edgewood, coached by Peggy Gierhart, won the WIAA Division 2 state title last season.

Among other region or area teams in Division 2, Wisconsin Dells tied for seventh and Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.

Middleton stood second in Division 1, behind top-ranked Wales Kettle Moraine. Waunakee was fifth and Milton seventh. Stoughton also received votes.

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Girls golf state rankings

Preseason rankings

Division 1

(voting points listed)

1, Wales Kettle Moraine 144; 2, Middleton 141; 3, Brookfield Central 123; 4, Hartland Arrowhead 82; 5, Waunakee 79; 6, Bay Port 68; 7, Milton 45; 8, Cedarburg 37; 9, Brookfield East 23; 10, Onalaska 22.

Others receiving votes — Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 21, New Richmond 17, Kaukauna 15, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 15, Stoughton 10, Sheboygan North/South 10, Union Grove 7, Franklin 7, Green Bay Notre Dame 4, De Pere 3, Tomah 3, Oconomowoc 2, Stevens Point 1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 1.

Division 2

(voting points listed)

1, Madison Edgewood 30; 2, Arcadia/Independence 19; 3, Hayward 17; 4, Appleton Xavier 16; 5, tie, Denmark 10; 5, tie, Ellsworth 10; 7, tie, Freedom 7; 7, tie, Lancaster 7; 7, tie, Maple Northwestern 7; 7, tie, Hammond Saint Croix Central 7; 7, tie, Wisconsin Dells 7.

Others receiving votes — Prescott 6, Saint Thomas More 6, Lakeside Lutheran 5, Edgerton 4, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 4, Amery 3.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

