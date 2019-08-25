The Madison Edgewood girls golf team topped Division 2 in the preseason poll released by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Madison Edgewood, coached by Peggy Gierhart, won the WIAA Division 2 state title last season.
Among other region or area teams in Division 2, Wisconsin Dells tied for seventh and Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.
Middleton stood second in Division 1, behind top-ranked Wales Kettle Moraine. Waunakee was fifth and Milton seventh. Stoughton also received votes.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
Girls golf state rankings
Preseason rankings
Division 1
(voting points listed)
1, Wales Kettle Moraine 144; 2, Middleton 141; 3, Brookfield Central 123; 4, Hartland Arrowhead 82; 5, Waunakee 79; 6, Bay Port 68; 7, Milton 45; 8, Cedarburg 37; 9, Brookfield East 23; 10, Onalaska 22.
Others receiving votes — Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 21, New Richmond 17, Kaukauna 15, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 15, Stoughton 10, Sheboygan North/South 10, Union Grove 7, Franklin 7, Green Bay Notre Dame 4, De Pere 3, Tomah 3, Oconomowoc 2, Stevens Point 1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 1.
Division 2
(voting points listed)
1, Madison Edgewood 30; 2, Arcadia/Independence 19; 3, Hayward 17; 4, Appleton Xavier 16; 5, tie, Denmark 10; 5, tie, Ellsworth 10; 7, tie, Freedom 7; 7, tie, Lancaster 7; 7, tie, Maple Northwestern 7; 7, tie, Hammond Saint Croix Central 7; 7, tie, Wisconsin Dells 7.
Others receiving votes — Prescott 6, Saint Thomas More 6, Lakeside Lutheran 5, Edgerton 4, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 4, Amery 3.