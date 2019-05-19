The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Edgerton was ranked third and Columbus eighth, while Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.
Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day stayed atop the Division 3 rankings.
Cambridge was No. 3 in Division 3. New Glarus and Mineral Point earned honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 1, Middleton was ranked fourth, Waunakee ninth and Verona 10th.
Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.
WIAA regional play begins this week.
BOYS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
(voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 107 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 92 (3); 3, Kaukauna 83 (2); 4, Middleton 81 (4); 5, Menomonee Falls 68 (5); 6, Mequon Homestead 50 (6); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 45 (7); 8, Wauwatosa East/West 28 (8); 9, Waunakee 19 (9); 10, Verona 13 (10).
Others receiving votes: Hudson 8, Lake Geneva Badger 5, Germantown 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Sheboygan North 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 69 (1); 2, Kewaskum 61 (3); 3, Edgerton 48 (2); 4, Platteville 45 (4); 5, Rice Lake 35 (5); 6, Peshtigo 23 (9); 7, Minocqua Lakeland Union 22 (6); 8, Columbus 18 (8); 9. Maple Northwestern 12 (7); 10. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 11 (UR).
Others receiving votes: Marinette 9, Appleton Xavier 7 (10), Lakeside Lutheran 7, Luxemburg-Casco 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4, Winneconne 2, Two Rivers 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 68 (1); 2, Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs 50 (4); 3, Cambridge 44 (3); 4. Eleva-Strum 42 (2); 5, Manitowoc Roncalli 30 (8); 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 29 (6); 7, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 27 (9); 8, Luck/Frederic 26 (5); 9. Osseo-Fairchild 16 (HM); 10, Durand 12 (HM).
Others receiving votes: New Glarus 11 (7), Kohler 7, Howards Grove 6, Markesan 5, Orfordville Parkview 5 (10), Palmyra-Eagle 2, Mineral Point 2, Argyle/Pecatonica 2, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 1.