Try 3 months for $3
Badger Golf James Gilmore

Madison Edgewood's James Gilmore watches his drive from the first tee during the Badger Conference boys golf tournament at House on the Rock Golf Course in Spring Green, Wis. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Edgerton was ranked third and Columbus eighth, while Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.

Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day stayed atop the Division 3 rankings.

Cambridge was No. 3 in Division 3. New Glarus and Mineral Point earned honorable-mention recognition.

In Division 1, Middleton was ranked fourth, Waunakee ninth and Verona 10th.

Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.

WIAA regional play begins this week. 

BOYS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

(voting points listed)

1, Milwaukee Marquette 107 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 92 (3); 3, Kaukauna 83 (2); 4, Middleton 81 (4); 5, Menomonee Falls 68 (5); 6, Mequon Homestead 50 (6); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 45 (7); 8, Wauwatosa East/West 28 (8); 9, Waunakee 19 (9); 10, Verona 13 (10).

Others receiving votes: Hudson 8, Lake Geneva Badger 5, Germantown 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Sheboygan North 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood 69 (1); 2, Kewaskum 61 (3); 3, Edgerton 48 (2); 4, Platteville 45 (4); 5, Rice Lake 35 (5); 6, Peshtigo 23 (9); 7, Minocqua Lakeland Union 22 (6); 8, Columbus 18 (8); 9. Maple Northwestern 12 (7); 10. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 11 (UR).

Others receiving votes: Marinette 9, Appleton Xavier 7 (10), Lakeside Lutheran 7, Luxemburg-Casco 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4, Winneconne 2, Two Rivers 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 68 (1); 2, Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs 50 (4); 3, Cambridge 44 (3); 4. Eleva-Strum 42 (2); 5, Manitowoc Roncalli 30 (8); 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 29 (6); 7, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 27 (9); 8, Luck/Frederic 26 (5); 9. Osseo-Fairchild 16 (HM); 10, Durand 12 (HM).

Others receiving votes: New Glarus 11 (7), Kohler 7, Howards Grove 6, Markesan 5, Orfordville Parkview 5 (10), Palmyra-Eagle 2, Mineral Point 2, Argyle/Pecatonica 2, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 1.

BadgerBeat email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments