Madison Edgewood boys golf tops Division 2 state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Edgerton was ranked seventh and Lodi received honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.
Waunakee was ranked second, Middleton sixth and Madison Memorial ninth in Division 1. Verona and DeForest also received votes. Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked.
In Division 3, Mineral Point stayed atop the rankings. Madison Abundant Life/Country Day was ranked fourth and Cambridge was tied for sixth.
BOYS GOLF
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings
Division 1
(Voting points listed)
1, Milwaukee Marquette 135; 2, Waunakee 133; 3, Mequon Homestead 92; 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 87; 5, Eau Claire Memorial 84; 6, Middleton 76; 7, Hartland Arrowhead 56; 8, Sheboygan North 47; 9, Madison Memorial 16; 10, Menomonee Falls 15.
People are also reading…
Also receiving votes – Hudson 13, Appleton North 10; Pewaukee 10; Germantown 7; Minocqua Lakeland 7; Sussex Hamilton 6; De Pere 6; Verona 5; Green Bay Notre Dame 5; Ashwaubenon 4, Fond du Lac 3; Waukesha North 2; DeForest 2; River Falls 1; West De Pere 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 140; 2, Appleton Xavier 124; 3, Winneconne 89; 4, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71; 5, Marinette 70; 6, University School of Milwaukee 66; 7, Edgerton 53; 8, Berlin 44; 9, Hammond St. Croix Central 36; 10, Maple Northwestern 22.
Others receiving votes – Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Eau Claire Regis 11; Sheboygan Falls 9; St. Croix Falls 7; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 5; Wautoma/Wild Rose 5; Amery 5; Ellsworth 4; Lodi 3; Black River Falls 3; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2; Wrightstown 1.
Division 3
1, Mineral Point 58; 2, Kohler 52; 3, Lancaster 42; 4, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day 39; 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 29; 6, tie, Cambridge 21 and Manitowoc Roncalli 21; 8, Wausau Newman Catholic 17; 9, Marathon 15; 10, Ladysmith 8.
Others receiving votes – Orfordville Parkview 5, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 4; Fennimore 4; Sheboygan Christian 3; Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence 2; Eleva-Strum 2; Kenosha St. Joseph 2; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 2; Neenah St. Mary Catholic 1; Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas 1; Prentice 1.