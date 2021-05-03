 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood boys golf team tops Division 2 state rankings
WIAA boys golf photo: Madison Edgewood's James Gilmore

Madison Edgewood senior James Gilmore points to his teammates after sinking the putt that clinched the Crusaders' third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state team golf championship on Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Lodi was ranked fifth in Division 2. Area teams receiving votes in Division 2 included Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Lakeside Lutheran.

Middleton was ranked third in Division 1. Waunakee was tied for seventh with Slinger. Wales Kettle Moraine was top-ranked.

Mineral Point was second and Cambridge eighth in Division 3. Manitowoc Roncalli was No. 1 in Division 3.

BOYS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

1, Wales Kettle Moraine 130; 2, Mequon Homestead 101; 3, Middleton 95; 4, Hartland Arrowhead 80; 5, Milwaukee Marquette 76; 6, Wauwatosa East/West 71; 7 (tie), Waunakee, Slinger 31; 9, Eau Claire Memorial 25; 10, Germantown 17;

Others receiving votes: Sussex Hamilton 10, De Pere 9; Pewaukee 7; River Falls 7; Hudson 6; Lake Geneva Badger 5; Sheboygan North 5; Whitefish Bay 5; Waukesha North 2; Holmen 1; Franklin 1.

Division 2

1, Madison Edgewood 63; 2, Marinette 53; 3, Appleton Xavier 42; 4, Hammond St. Croix Central 41; 5, Lodi 40; 6, Minocqua Lakeland 37; 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 33; 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 23; 9, Rice Lake 21; 10,Winneconne 20.

Others receiving votes: Edgerton 19; University School of Milwaukee 18; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 16; Osceola 15; Sheboygan Falls 12; Amery 11; Berlin 11; Wrightstown 11; Baldwin-Woodville 9; Brookfield Academy 9; Maple Northwestern 8; Kewaskum 6; Luxemburg-Casco 6; Spooner 5; Wisconsin Dells 4; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Freedom 3; Platteville 2; Denmark 1; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1; Kiel 1; New London 1.

Division 3

1, Manitowoc Roncalli 18; 2, Mineral Point 13; 3, Neenah St. Mary 11; 4, La Crosse Aquinas 11; 5 (tie), Kohler, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 10; 7, Durand 9; 8, Cambridge 6; 9 (tie), Lancaster 6, Racine Prairie 6, Hartland University Lake 6.

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Onalaska Luther 5, Fennimore 4, Markesan 1.

Rankings inputted by Art Kabelowsky. 

