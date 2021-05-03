Madison Edgewood boys golf team tops Division 2 state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Lodi was ranked fifth in Division 2. Area teams receiving votes in Division 2 included Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Lakeside Lutheran.
Middleton was ranked third in Division 1. Waunakee was tied for seventh with Slinger. Wales Kettle Moraine was top-ranked.
Mineral Point was second and Cambridge eighth in Division 3. Manitowoc Roncalli was No. 1 in Division 3.
BOYS GOLF
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
1, Wales Kettle Moraine 130; 2, Mequon Homestead 101; 3, Middleton 95; 4, Hartland Arrowhead 80; 5, Milwaukee Marquette 76; 6, Wauwatosa East/West 71; 7 (tie), Waunakee, Slinger 31; 9, Eau Claire Memorial 25; 10, Germantown 17;
Others receiving votes: Sussex Hamilton 10, De Pere 9; Pewaukee 7; River Falls 7; Hudson 6; Lake Geneva Badger 5; Sheboygan North 5; Whitefish Bay 5; Waukesha North 2; Holmen 1; Franklin 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 63; 2, Marinette 53; 3, Appleton Xavier 42; 4, Hammond St. Croix Central 41; 5, Lodi 40; 6, Minocqua Lakeland 37; 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 33; 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 23; 9, Rice Lake 21; 10,Winneconne 20.
Others receiving votes: Edgerton 19; University School of Milwaukee 18; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 16; Osceola 15; Sheboygan Falls 12; Amery 11; Berlin 11; Wrightstown 11; Baldwin-Woodville 9; Brookfield Academy 9; Maple Northwestern 8; Kewaskum 6; Luxemburg-Casco 6; Spooner 5; Wisconsin Dells 4; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Freedom 3; Platteville 2; Denmark 1; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1; Kiel 1; New London 1.
Division 3
1, Manitowoc Roncalli 18; 2, Mineral Point 13; 3, Neenah St. Mary 11; 4, La Crosse Aquinas 11; 5 (tie), Kohler, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 10; 7, Durand 9; 8, Cambridge 6; 9 (tie), Lancaster 6, Racine Prairie 6, Hartland University Lake 6.
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Onalaska Luther 5, Fennimore 4, Markesan 1.
Rankings inputted by Art Kabelowsky.