Madison Edgewood boys golf team stands atop Division 2 in coaches' state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Lodi was tied for sixth with Rice Lake in Division 2.
In Division 1, Middleton was ranked No. 3, Waunakee No. 8 and Madison Memorial No. 10. Verona and Milton received honorable-mention recognition. Wales Kettle Moraine was top-ranked.
In Division 3, Mineral Point and Racine Lutheran were tied for fourth, Madison Abundant Life co-op was sixth and Cambridge seventh.
Manitowoc Roncalli was top-ranked in Division 3.
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Voting points in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Wales Kettle Moraine 135; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 120; 3, Middleton 94; 4, Mequon Homestead 87; 5, Milwaukee Marquette 76; 6, Wauwatosa East/West 74; 7, Eau Claire Memorial 57; 8, Waunakee 46; 9, Sussex Hamilton 19; 10, Madison Memorial 14.
Also receiving votes: Germantown 7; Verona 6; Holmen 5; Hudson 5; River Falls 5; Tomah 5; Slinger 5; De Pere 5; Sheboygan North 3; Milton 2.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 153; 2, Marinette 118; 3, Appleton Xavier 114; 4, Minocqua Lakeland 112; 5, Hammond St. Croix Central 104; 6 (tie), Lodi, Rice Lake 61; 8, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 28; 9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 24; 10 (tie), Osceola, Winneconne 20.
Also receiving votes: Amery 19; Arcadia 8; Ellsworth 8; St. Croix Falls 6; Chippewa Falls McDonell 6; Peshtigo 4; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3; University School of Milwaukee 3; Hayward 3; Sheboygan Falls 3; Baldwin-Woodville 1; Maple Northwestern 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Manitowoc Roncalli 66; 2, Kohler 57; 3, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 45; 4 (tie), Mineral Point, Racine Lutheran 36; 6, Madison Abundant Life co-op 29; 7, Cambridge 27; 8, Hartland Living Word Lutheran 17; 9, Durand 16; 10, La Crosse Aquinas 9.
Also receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 8; Orfordville Parkview 6; Neenah St. Mary 5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 2; Kenosha St. Joseph 1; Eleva-Strum 1; Racine Prairie 1.