 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Edgewood boys golf team stands atop Division 2 in coaches' state rankings
0 comments

Madison Edgewood boys golf team stands atop Division 2 in coaches' state rankings

  • 0
Morgan Stanley Shootout Weiss-05042021173041

Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss hits a driver from the first tee during the Morgan Stanley Shootout at University Ridge in Verona, Wis. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Lodi was tied for sixth with Rice Lake in Division 2.

In Division 1, Middleton was ranked No. 3, Waunakee No. 8 and Madison Memorial No. 10. Verona and Milton received honorable-mention recognition. Wales Kettle Moraine was top-ranked.

In Division 3, Mineral Point and Racine Lutheran were tied for fourth, Madison Abundant Life co-op was sixth and Cambridge seventh.

Manitowoc Roncalli was top-ranked in Division 3.

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Voting points in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Wales Kettle Moraine 135; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 120; 3, Middleton 94; 4, Mequon Homestead 87; 5, Milwaukee Marquette 76; 6, Wauwatosa East/West 74; 7, Eau Claire Memorial 57; 8, Waunakee 46; 9, Sussex Hamilton 19; 10, Madison Memorial 14.

Also receiving votes: Germantown 7; Verona 6; Holmen 5; Hudson 5; River Falls 5; Tomah 5; Slinger 5; De Pere 5; Sheboygan North 3; Milton 2.

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood 153; 2, Marinette 118; 3, Appleton Xavier 114; 4, Minocqua Lakeland 112; 5, Hammond St. Croix Central 104; 6 (tie), Lodi, Rice Lake 61; 8, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 28; 9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 24; 10 (tie), Osceola, Winneconne 20.

Also receiving votes: Amery 19; Arcadia 8; Ellsworth 8; St. Croix Falls 6; Chippewa Falls McDonell 6; Peshtigo 4; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3; University School of Milwaukee 3; Hayward 3; Sheboygan Falls 3; Baldwin-Woodville 1; Maple Northwestern 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Manitowoc Roncalli 66; 2, Kohler 57; 3, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 45; 4 (tie), Mineral Point, Racine Lutheran 36; 6, Madison Abundant Life co-op 29; 7, Cambridge 27; 8, Hartland Living Word Lutheran 17; 9, Durand 16; 10, La Crosse Aquinas 9.

Also receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 8; Orfordville Parkview 6; Neenah St. Mary 5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 2; Kenosha St. Joseph 1; Eleva-Strum 1; Racine Prairie 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics