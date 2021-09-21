 Skip to main content
Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee to Badger East Conference girls golf title
Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee to Badger East Conference girls golf title

Hannah Dunk
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

In windy conditions at the Evansville Golf Club, sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Waunakee girls golf team to a runaway victory at the Badger East Conference tournament Tuesday.

Stricker was the medalist with an 8-over-par 80 on the course, which features a tight front nine and a more open back nine.

Stricker, who had a two-shot lead entering the final hole, earned a one-stroke victory over Milton junior Hannah Dunk, the runner-up.

Shipshock shot an 82 for third place.

Waunakee was the team winner, totaling 342.

Coach Brady Farnsworth's Milton squad, which was the host school for the event, finished second with 387. DeForest placed third (420) in an eight-team event.

“It was quite windy,” Waunakee girls golf coach Paul Miller said, estimating the wind at 12 to 15 mph. “Everybody struggled on the front nine. … Considering the conditions and (Waunakee’s golfers) had never played the course before, I was pretty pleased. It would be easy to get down playing the front nine, but what we talked about was, `Wait until the back nine, be patient.’ ’’

Stricker shot a 40-40 and Shipshock 41-41, Miller said.

“We are really blessed,” Miller said. “We have Izzi and Jordan as 1-2. They are so consistent and play so well.”

Miller also has been pleased with how the rest of the lineup has played.

Waunakee junior Gabby Ziegler shot 89 (47-42) and placed fourth, while Warriors senior Taylor Swalve finished with a 91 (48-43).

“They came back really nicely on the back nine,” Miller said about Waunakee’s No. 5 golfer, Ziegler, and No. 4 golfer, Swalve. “You are always encouraged by that. They bounced back. They were very happy and so were the rest of us.”

Stoughton’s Dulce Gefke and DeForest’s Taryn Endres also had 91s.

Waunakee’s team, which also includes senior Emily Humphrey, prepares for WIAA Division 1 regional play Sept. 29 in Portage.

“The girls have a great mindset, that’s for sure,” Miller said. “If we play the way we are capable, we will have a promising postseason.”

Waunakee was ranked tied for fifth with Tomah in Division 1 in the current Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings. Milton also received votes in Division 1. Middleton was No. 1.

The Badger East Conference includes Waunakee, Milton, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Stoughton and Watertown.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

