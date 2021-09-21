Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee to Badger East Conference girls golf title

In windy conditions at the Evansville Golf Club, sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Waunakee girls golf team to a runaway victory at the Badger East Conference tournament Tuesday.
Stricker was the medalist with an 8-over-par 80 on the course, which features a tight front nine and a more open back nine.
Stricker, who had a two-shot lead entering the final hole, earned a one-stroke victory over Milton junior Hannah Dunk, the runner-up.
Shipshock shot an 82 for third place.
Waunakee was the team winner, totaling 342.
Coach Brady Farnsworth's Milton squad, which was the host school for the event, finished second with 387. DeForest placed third (420) in an eight-team event.
“It was quite windy,” Waunakee girls golf coach Paul Miller said, estimating the wind at 12 to 15 mph. “Everybody struggled on the front nine. … Considering the conditions and (Waunakee’s golfers) had never played the course before, I was pretty pleased. It would be easy to get down playing the front nine, but what we talked about was, `Wait until the back nine, be patient.’ ’’
Stricker shot a 40-40 and Shipshock 41-41, Miller said.
“We are really blessed,” Miller said. “We have Izzi and Jordan as 1-2. They are so consistent and play so well.”
Miller also has been pleased with how the rest of the lineup has played.
Waunakee junior Gabby Ziegler shot 89 (47-42) and placed fourth, while Warriors senior Taylor Swalve finished with a 91 (48-43).
“They came back really nicely on the back nine,” Miller said about Waunakee’s No. 5 golfer, Ziegler, and No. 4 golfer, Swalve. “You are always encouraged by that. They bounced back. They were very happy and so were the rest of us.”
Stoughton’s Dulce Gefke and DeForest’s Taryn Endres also had 91s.
Waunakee’s team, which also includes senior Emily Humphrey, prepares for WIAA Division 1 regional play Sept. 29 in Portage.
“The girls have a great mindset, that’s for sure,” Miller said. “If we play the way we are capable, we will have a promising postseason.”
Waunakee was ranked tied for fifth with Tomah in Division 1 in the current Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings. Milton also received votes in Division 1. Middleton was No. 1.
The Badger East Conference includes Waunakee, Milton, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Stoughton and Watertown.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.