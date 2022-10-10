How Portage's Ella Denure, Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson fared at the WIAA girls golf state tournament

A year ago, Portage’s Ella Denure and Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson narrowly missed qualifying for the WIAA state girls golf tournament.
They each made that extra step this season, reaching the tournament at University Ridge Golf Course for the first time.
And the two seniors, who qualified as individuals, each shot 83 on the event’s first day Monday.
However, that left them in considerably different places in their respective divisions.
Denure stood seventh in the WIAA Division 2 meet after shooting her 11-over par 83, which included two birdies. Johnson’s 83 put her in a four-way tie for 30th in Division 1.
Denure was excited to take part in her first state tournament after she and Johnson were among five players who had 83s last year at the Division 1 Oregon sectional and finished one shot behind the final individual state qualifier, Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison.
“It was interesting,” Denure said after her round finished Monday evening. “I played a practice round (Sunday). I don’t usually play practice rounds at places. So, it was definitely good to play a practice round so I felt a little more prepared for this.
“It was definitely exciting. I have never done this before and it’s my senior year, so it was really exciting.”
Denure, who plans to attend UW-La Crosse but isn’t sure whether she will compete in women’s golf, said she was hoping to shoot in the low to mid-80s.
“That was my goal for the day,” she said. “But I did recognize this is a little bit more difficult of a course, so I tried not to set my expectations too crazy high.”
Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug fired an even-par 72 and had a three-shot, first-round lead over Prescott senior Ava Salay, the defending champion.
The Prairie School was the team leader (348). Defending champion Prescott (352) was in second place and Madison Edgewood (375) in third.
In Division 1, Johnson, who has verbally committed to UW-Eau Claire for golf, also enjoyed her first state appearance.
“It was very exciting,” Johnson said. “I was a little nervous to start with and I think that’s why it just wasn’t going solid. But I relaxed the rest of the round and it helped. After hole four (when she had a triple bogey), it got better.”
She had a birdie on No. 9, sinking “a downhill breaker” from 15 feet.
“I struggled on the front part of the front nine, but picked it back up and then finished decent,” said Johnson, who started her round on No. 1. “The back nine was going strong until the last hole (a double-bogey 6), but that happens.”
Brookfield East freshman Payton Haugen and Salem Westosha Central junior Kylie Walker each shot 3-under 69s and were tied for the Division 1 individual lead.
Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker was tied for third with 73 and Middleton junior Vivian Cressman was sixth (74).
Defending champion Westosha Central had the team lead (307). Middleton was second (315) and Brookfield East third (320). Waunakee was in fifth (334).
The second, and final, round is scheduled Tuesday.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (7-1) at Portage (4-4)
The Warriors face a win-and-in game to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year. Portage faded in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove last week, in which the Warriors were held to just 90 total yards. The Vikings locked up a share of a second straight Badger Small Conference title for the first time ever last week with a 47-14 romp over Stoughton. Mt. Horeb Barneveld, which is averaging 34 points per game, can win its first outright league championship since 2002 with a win and put the Warriors squarely on the postseason bubble.
Holmen (4-4) at Reedsburg (7-1)
The Beavers' shot at a Mississippi Valley Conference crown is still alive after they cruised past Tomah 41-14 last week. Devin Judd ran for 204 yards and three scores as Reedsburg churned out 327 yards on the ground. To force a share at the top of the league, Reedsburg will need some help and must get past a game Holmen team that's turned its season around. After dropping their first three games, the Vikings have won four of their last five to clinch a playoff spot following a 17-14 win over La Crosse Logan last week. Holmen shut out the Rangers over the final three-plus quarters and tallied 267 yards with both scores on the ground.
New Glarus/Monticello (1-7) at Columbus (8-0)
The Cardinals can polish off a perfect regular season and secure an outright Capitol Conference title with a win over the Glarner Knights this week, but much more than that is at stake. After rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran, junior Colton Brunell is on the cusp of becoming Columbus' all-time rushing leader. Brunell, who set the single-season rushing record with 2,221 yards last year, needs just 147 yards to break the mark of 3,826 set by Nathan Roberts from 1994-1996. New Glarus/Monticello meanwhile is looking to rebound after a 42-7 loss to Lodi.
Lodi (7-1) at Lake Mills (5-3)
The Blue Devils rebounded from their first loss of the season last week in emphatic fashion steamrolling New Glarus/Monticello 42-7. Lodi scored all of its points before the break and kept its, albeit slim, Capitol Conference title hopes alive. They'll get a big test this week facing a desperate Lake Mills team needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. After edging out a 49-39 win over Beloit Turner, the L-Cats are .500 in league play and boast a potent, well-balanced offensive attack that has averaged 36.8 points per game and combined for over 3,300 yards and 37 touchdowns of total offense.
