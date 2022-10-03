How area girls golfers handled the pressure at WIAA Division 1 sectionals

MIDDLETON — Every shot, Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker strives to concentrate solely on her golf game.

But she acknowledged she will keep an eye on the competition in her group. And that it does come into play during a round.

“I think it’s human nature, so it does,” Stricker said. “The thing I work on out there is competing against myself and the course, and trying to beat the course and not my playing competitors because you never know what they are going to do. … But sometimes it creeps in there. I try to get it out of my head.”

There were no mind games for Stricker on Monday. Facing fast greens and tough pin placements, Stricker liked how she persevered down the stretch while shooting a 76 in earning medalist honors at the WIAA Division I girls golf sectional at the par-71 Pleasant View Golf Course.

“The greens were trickier (on the back nine, which was the Lake course) and the pins were difficult, but I hung in there, so it was good,” Stricker said.

Stricker finished one shot better than Waunakee junior Jordan Shipshock and Middleton junior Vivian Cressman.

Cressman and Middleton junior Ellen Close, fourth with an 81, led the host Cardinals to the sectional title with a 338 total.

““Obviously, we were going in to win, but, at the end of the day, the top two teams make it on (to state) and as long as you are inside those top two teams, you are at state and that’s the main goal,” Cressman said. “For me, I just went out and played as an individual and then it comes together as a team, and it worked out really well today.”

Waunakee, runner-up with 341, earned the second qualifying berth for the WIAA state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course. Oregon was third (352) and Reedsburg fourth (368) among eight teams.

With state on the line for only two teams and three individuals not on qualifying teams, Cressman said she had no problem looking at other scores when she inputted her score on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin app the players used.

“I do like to watch the leaderboard,” Cressman said. “I know it’s probably not what you are told to do, but I do really well with it. I love the pressure to try to beat this one person. I love it. I’m really competitive. But, at the end of the day, you are playing your game and doing your best. That’s all you can really try to do.”

Middleton coach Becky Halverson said it has become easier for players to know how others are doing around the course, which she said isn’t always a good thing.

“I said, ‘Just focus on one shot at a time, don’t focus on what anyone else is doing, just focus on your own game,’“ Halverson said. “That’s what we stress with the girls over and over — not thinking about what other people are doing; just try to stay in our own zone.”

Reedsburg senior Ashleigh Johnson (82) and Oregon junior Drew Hoffer (83) claimed the first two of the individual state berths. Oregon sophomore Addison Sabel and Madison West senior Brooklyn Fleming tied with 84s, but Sabel won a one-hole playoff for the final state spot.

Sabel, who also reached state last year, said she entered focused on her own game and not on opponents’ play.

“I was focusing on, ‘If I don’t make this shot, forget about it and move on,’“ she said.

But she admitted she was checking scores during the final holes to see if she potentially would be in a playoff.

“With using the app, it’s a lot more intense knowing that everyone is coming in and what they are shooting,” she said. “I try not to (look), but it’s hard to score online and then you get drawn to clicking the leaderboard button.”

There is an added pressure involved with the sectional competition.

“At sectionals, you are always more nervous,” Halverson said. “There is more at stake.”

The players tried to stay focused on their individual games — but still were aware where they stood in the big picture.

“We always talk about, `Control what’s in front of you,’ ’’ Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “We always talk about the course being the opponent. That’s what you have to pay attention to. What’s in front of you? What is that next shot going to offer?

“I think the girls do a pretty good job of it, actually, because it’s tough to not pay attention when you have somebody who is playing well (in your group) or somebody who is not playing well. We try to treat this like any other tournament, but everyone knows what is on the line. We had an expectation we would advance through this, but you still have to execute your shots.”