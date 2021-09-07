 Skip to main content
How area girls golf teams fared in this week's state rankings
Prep girls golf photo: Waunakee's Izzi Stricker makes an approach shot

Waunakee's Izzi Stricker sends an approach shot toward the green on the 16th hole during Friday's Waunakee Invitational at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Stricker tied for runner-up honors individually, shooting 83.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Middleton girls golf team maintained its perch atop the Division 1 poll when the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings were released.

Waunakee was ranked No. 10 in Division 1.

Janesville Craig, Milton, Reedsburg and Oregon received honorable-mention recognition.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran was No. 7 and Madison Edgewood No. 9 among area schools.

Among teams from the region, Wisconsin Dells was fifth and Jefferson eighth.

Prescott stayed top-ranked in Division 2.

Also, Lancaster was fourth.

GIRLS GOLF

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

(Voting points listed)

1, Middleton 107 (1); 2, Salem Westosha Central 91 (4); 3, Sussex Hamilton 80 (2); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 66 (3); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 58 (5); 6, Brookfield Central 53 (10); 7, Tomah 48 (7); 8, Bay Port 28 (6); 9, Union Grove 23 (8); 10, Waunakee 21 (9).

Others receiving votes – Franklin 6; Janesville Craig 6; New Richmond 5; Green Bay Notre Dame 3; Milton 2; Oconomowoc 2; Reedsburg 2; Brookfield East 1; Cedarburg 1; Oregon 1; Stevens Point 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Prescott 50 (1); 2, Hammond St. Croix Central 36 (2); 3, Racine Prairie School 34 (3); 4, Lancaster 27 (tie, 4); 5, Wisconsin Dells 19 (tie 4); 6, Arcadia/Independence 14 (tie, 6); 7, Lakeside Lutheran 10 (HM, 11); 8, Jefferson 9 (8); 9, Madison Edgewood 8 (tie, 6); tie, 10, Freedom 7 (10) and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 7 (9).

Others receiving votes – Winneconne 4; Appleton Xavier 3; Racine St. Catherine’s 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

