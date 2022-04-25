How area boys golf teams fared in the coaches' first regular-season state rankings

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the first regular-season poll by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin in rankings released Monday.
Edgewood also was ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Also, Edgerton was ranked seventh and Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable-mention recognition.
Middleton was tied for third and Waunakee was fifth in Division 1, which was led by top-ranked Milwaukee Marquette.
Madison Memorial, DeForest, Milton and Verona received honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 3, Mineral Point topped the poll.
Madison Abundant Life/Country Day was third. Also, Cambridge was eighth and Wisconsin Heights received honorable-mention recognition.
BOYS GOLF
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
State rankings
First regular-season poll
Voting points listed
(preseason vote in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette, 132 (2); 2, Mequon Homestead, 108 (3); 3, tie, Middleton, 86 (1), and Wales Kettle Moraine, 86 (4); 5, Waunakee, 79 (HM); 6, Hartland Arrowhead, 74 (5); 7, Sheboygan North, 66 (7); 8, Eau Claire North, 64 (NR); 9, Germantown, 30 (NR); 10, Menomonee Falls, 26 (NR).
Also receiving votes -- Madison Memorial 25, Sussex Hamilton 9, Waukesha North 8, Ashwaubenon 5, Hudson 5, Oak Creek 5, DeForest 3, Milton 3, Verona 2, Wauwatosa East/West 2, West De Pere 2, Brookfield East 1, De Pere 1, Franklin 1, Holmen 1, Oconomowoc 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood, 114 (1); 2, Appleton Xavier, 111 (2); 3, Marinette, 78 (3); 4, Winneconne 64, (6); 5, University School of Milwaukee, 60 (4); 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 27 (7); 7, Edgerton, 40 (5); 8, Black River Falls, 23 (8); 9; Berlin, 18 (HM); 10, Hammond St. Croix Central, 16 (10).
Also receiving votes – Maple Northwestern 14, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central/Eau Claire Regis 12, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 9, Lodi 9, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 5, Marshfield Columbus Catholic/Spencer 5, Brookfield Academy 4, Oconto Falls 3, Amery 2, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2, Lakeside Lutheran 2, Wautoma/Wild Rose 2.
Division 3
1, Mineral Point, 40 (1); 2, Lancaster, 27 (7); 3, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, 18, NR; 4, Kohler, 16 (2); 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 15 (6); 6, Wausau Newman Catholic, 12 (3); 7, Orfordville Parkview, 11 (HM); 8, Cambridge, 10 (7); tie, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence, 8 (NR), and Manitowoc Roncalli 8 (5).
Also receiving votes – Eleva-Strum 7, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 7, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Kenosha St. Joseph 6, Hartland University Lake School 6, Fennimore 4, Manawa 4, Markesan 3, Kenosha Christian Life 2, Nekoosa 2, Wisconsin Heights 1.
