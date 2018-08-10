A star-studded field — including seven of the top eight teams from last year’s WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament — attacked Yahara Hills Golf Course on Friday at the Madison Edgewood High School Invitational.
Emily Lauterbach of Hartland Arrowhead came out on top of the 20-team, 102-player field, shooting a 4-under-par 68. She led the defending state champion Warhawks to the championship with a 322, four strokes ahead of Wales Kettle Moraine and nine ahead of Brookfield Central.
In addition to the top seven Division 1 teams, host Edgewood finished second in the Division 2 state tournament last fall. The Crusaders took fourth on Friday, shooting 339, as Grace Welch led the way with a fifth-place 76.
Middleton finished fourth at 342, led by Kate Meier’s third-place 74, followed by Milton at 344, led by Taylor Hakala and Claudia Seeman with 81s. Stoughton scored 354, as Caylie Kotlowski shot 74 and Myranda Kotlowski followed with a 77.
Oregon totaled 360 for eighth place, followed by Madison West at 363 and Verona at 366. West’s Lillian Knetter shot 79, as did Sophia Dooman of Janesville Parker.
Reedsburg 2-Player Scramble
Waunakee’s three pairs swept the top three spots in the five-team competition, led by Sydney Grimm and Carsen Genda, who teamed up for a 3-over-par 75. Sam Soulier and Brooke Ehle shot 77 and Aly Kinzel and Elena Maier shot 80.
Baraboo’s Carly Moon and Adele Griffin shot 85.
Reedsburg was led by Anna Krieski and Ashley Krieski at 86.
Darlington Triangular
Maggie Nordquist shot 50 to lead the host Redbirds to a 208 total and a 30-stroke victory over runner-up Mount Horeb.