In addition to duals, triangulars and mini-meets, the girls golf season features numerous major invitationals and tournaments prior to the start of the WIAA postseason.

Several of those events give Madison-area teams an opportunity to compete against other area schools and teams from around the state. And, in some cases, the event serves as a fundraiser.

The events also aid the teams in preparing for conference tournaments.

Among the conference tournaments are the Badger Small Conference tournament Sept. 19 at Reedsburg Country Club, the Badger Large meet Sept. 20 at Watertown Country Club and the Big Eight tournament Sept. 21 at Evansville Golf Club.

Here are seven nearby tournaments to put on the calendar, teeing off with the Coaches vs. Cancer event.

Aug. 28 — Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble

The Middleton and Waunakee girls golf teams will play host to the second annual Coaches vs. Cancer high school fundraiser Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club.

More than $44,000 was raised last year through the event, which featured 20 high school teams, according to information from the organizers, Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson and Waunakee girls assistant coach and Waunakee boys golf coach Betsy Zadra.

More than $25,000 already has been raised this year, with organizers hoping to raise about $40,000 to donate to the American Cancer Society.

Middleton girls golf at Coaches. vs. Cancer event Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson talks with players, including Mackenzie Sloan, at left, during an Aug. 29 Coaches vs. Cancer event …

Each team wears the color of the cancer they are representing.

Middleton, for example, will wear orange. The Cardinals will be playing for their teammate Addie Sloan’s sister Mackenzie Sloan.

Mackenzie Sloan finished treatments for leukemia in February, 2023, and now is cancer free, according to Halverson.

The event will be a five-person scramble.

Twenty-two teams from around the state are scheduled to compete. Madison-area and WiscNews-area schools competing include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Portage, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona and Waunakee.

Others scheduled to compete include Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Menomonee Falls, Milton, Green Bay Notre Dame Academy, Sussex Hamilton, Tomah, and Watertown.

The tournament idea began following the Crusade Fore a Cure.

The Crusade Fore a Cure was held for 11 years until Peggy Gierhart retired as Madison Edgewood’s girls coach.

Zadra, who teamed with Gierhart on the Crusade Fore a Cure, came to Halverson in the winter of 2021 and asked about starting a new event to benefit cancer research.

They worked with Halverson’s brother, Ben White, who had taken a job with the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer. White was treated after receiving a lymphoma diagnosis in 2019 and has been in remission.

The event features a luncheon and speaker, hosted by the American Cancer Society, at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Sept. 5 — Monona Grove/OMG Stableford Classic

This tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Teams scheduled to compete include Monona Grove, Madison West, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Portage, Reedsburg, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Milton, Lakeside Lutheran, Wauwatosa East, Clinton, Fort Atkinson, Menomonee Falls, Tomah, Sussex Hamilton.

Sept. 5 — Brookfield Central Invitational

This tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. The event provides teams an opportunity to compete on the course that is the site for the WIAA state tournament.

Teams scheduled to compete include Middleton, Oregon, Waunakee, Brookfield Central, Hartland Arrowhead, Bay Port, Brookfield East, Jefferson, Oconomowoc, Prescott, Union Grove, Salem Westosha Central.

Sept. 9 — Cardinal Invitational

This tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

Teams scheduled to compete include Middleton, Madison Edgewood, Madison West, Oregon, Sun Prairie East, Verona, Waunakee, Brookfield Central, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Franklin, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Menomonee Falls, Milton, Glendale Nicolet, Green Bay Notre Dame, Prescott and the Prairie School.

Sept. 13 — Portage Invitational

This tournament begins at 9 a.m. at Portage Country Club.

Teams scheduled to compete include Portage, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Baraboo, DeForest, Sun Prairie East, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie West, Fort Atkinson and Osseo-Fairchild.

Sept. 16 — Janesville tournament, hosted by Janesville Parker

This tournament is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville and features numerous area teams.

Teams scheduled to compete include Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona, Waunakee, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Beloit Memorial, Brookfield Central, Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Jefferson, Milton, the Prairie School, Union Grove, Salem Westosha Central.

Sept. 25 — Waunakee Invitational

This tournament is scheduled for The Meadows at Sixmile Creek Golf Course in Waunakee. It was rescheduled from Aug. 24, due to the extreme heat in the area.

Teams scheduled to compete include Waunakee, Madison Memorial, Verona, Madison West, DeForest, Sun Prairie East, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Madison Edgewood, Sun Prairie West, Beaver Dam, Reedsburg, Wausau East, East Troy, Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig.

Photos: WIAA state girls golf tournament