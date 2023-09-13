As the reigning WIAA Division 1 individual girls golf champion, Waunakee senior Izzi Stricker has plenty of experience playing various courses around the area and state.

Stricker, the No. 1 player in the Warriors’ lineup, has demonstrated she’s in top form again this season — whether it’s shooting 33 for nine holes at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam or the 65 for 18 holes she posted Saturday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

But playing nine or 18 holes on the golf course isn’t her only interest.

The 17-year-old Stricker, who’s verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, doesn’t mind time spent at a good ol’ fishing hole.

She said she wouldn’t describe herself as an avid fisherwoman. And she wouldn’t wander off into the wilderness by herself.

But she’s definitely hooked on fishing when it’s with her family, particularly with her father, professional golfer Steve Stricker.

You see, it’s not necessarily about the catch of the day, but spending the day with her father and other family members.

Oh, and she likes the competition.

“When I go up north, I do fish,” she said. “It’s a family thing. I do it with my dad. We do competitions with my family — who can catch the most and the biggest.”

Without getting specific about the hot spots where they fish for the big lunkers, Izzi Stricker said the Chain O’ Lakes in Land O’ Lakes is where they normally fish.

And there are three favorite types of fish she said she likes to catch (with description from internet sources):

Muskie

She wasn’t into telling any fish tales, filled with exaggeration. She deemed the largest fish she ever caught a small one — a 36-inch muskie. The muskie is the largest fish in the pike family. The “muskellunge,” nicknamed the muskie, means big pike. It originates from an Ojibwe phrase: “Great fish.”

Walleye

The walleye is a popular fish for meals, including in Minnesota (where it’s the state fish), Wisconsin, North Dakota and Canada. The fish is sometimes called a yellow pike or yellow pikeperch. It’s usually gold and olive in color and is named after the type of eyes it has.

Bass, typically smallmouth bass

The smallmouth, a freshwater fish, is in the sunfish family and usually resides in lakes and streams. This bass is a popular one among people who enjoy fishing, partly because of the fight it exhibits.

