Georgia Volley is one of the three seniors on the state-ranked Waunakee girls golf team this season, along with defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock.

Volley tied for 59th last season when the Warriors finished fifth as a team at the state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.

Volley said she plans to attend Winona State University and play golf.

Volley, who is nicknamed “Peach” by her teammates (note her first name), took some time during a break in practice at the driving range at TPC Wisconsin in Madison and answered five questions, including about her favorite professional golfer and her favorite type of music to listen to before a round.

