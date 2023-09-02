MIDDLETON — Vivian Cressman toured the U.S. Naval Academy when she was 10 years old.

That trip to the service academy in Annapolis, Maryland, became a life-changing moment.

“That’s when I fell in love with the school,” she said. “Ever since then, I have wanted to play on the golf team.”

And she wanted much more, including going into aviation in the Navy.

“From there on out, I wanted to serve in the military,” Cressman said. “And I thought that was the best possible path for me — to become an officer and serve my country.”

The 17-year-old Cressman, a senior who is the No. 1 player for the Middleton girls golf team, said she verbally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy for golf and is in the midst of the application and nomination process, the latter of which she said comes from a state senator or congressman.

“My uncle (Joe Kistler) served in the Marines and he attended the Naval Academy and played golf on the men’s team,” Cressman said. “Both of my grandfathers (Kirk Cressman, in the Navy, and Neal Thompson, in the Army) served in the military.

“So, I’ve grown up in a military family, and those people have inspired me to serve. It is an honor for me to do it. It’s something I always wanted to do and I’m excited to do it.”

Cressman tied for fifth individually and helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place team finish at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf state tournament last season at University Ridge Golf Course.

Cressman, one of the team’s captains with senior Ellen Close, leads another strong Middleton team, which has been ranked second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s early polls this season.

“This group of girls is one of the most determined I’ve had,” Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson said. “They are not content just being good. They want to be great. (Cressman and Close) are the leaders of the team and everyone is looking up to them.”

Cressman, ranked No. 8 in the state in the Class of 2024 by Wisconsin.golf, is extremely determined. She not only can hit her driver a long way, she possesses the drive to improve her game.

She entered the high school season coming off titles this summer at the Wisconsin junior girls championship and the Sherri Steinhauer girls championship.

“She goes out there and is very determined every time,” Halverson said. “She wants to keep getting better every single time. She is not OK where she is at — she constantly strives to do better. She knows she has it in her.”

Those victories boosted her confidence, Cressman said.

“I felt I was playing OK this summer,” Cressman said. “I thought it was a matter of time before I broke through and got a win. But to get two in a row is awesome — really fun. It shows all the hard work I’m putting in paid off in the end.”

Cressman said her primary golf instructor in Madison has been Derek Schnarr, who’s “been a huge part of my development as a golfer.” She said she also received instruction for her short game from James Sieckmann this July in Omaha and has seen improvement with her putting and wedges after learning some different techniques and making minor changes.

“I’ve seen that work pay off,” she said. “I’ve been able to get closer to the pin from inside 90 yards. It allows me to set up more for birdie.”

Said Halverson: “She can hit it into the trees and a par isn’t out of the question for her because she can recover better than anyone I have seen. She can get up-and-down more times than not.”

Halverson said Cressman has the opportunity to be remembered as one of Middleton’s finest girls golfers.

“Lindsey Solberg currently is the best golfer to come through Middleton and I would say Vivian is right on her tail,” Halverson said.

Solberg, who won the Division 1 state championship as a junior in 2006 and was state runner-up in 2007 prior to attending Michigan State, averaged 35.75 for nine holes after 28 rounds in 2007 and 36.677 for 31 rounds in 2006 to lead Middleton’s career list in that category.

Cressman had a 35.4 nine-hole average through her first 10 rounds this season, Halverson said, after averaging 37.167 through 36 rounds last season (which stands fifth best in Middleton’s records).

“While I have been playing well, I don’t feel like I’ve reached my full potential,” Cressman said. “I walked away from a couple of these tournaments, and I shoot a score under par and I’m very happy about that. But I feel I can go even lower. That has been a nice feeling that I can do even better.”

Cressman said the Cardinals are hoping for a top-3 state tournament finish.

“We will have to see how the team develops throughout the season because you never know,” she said. “Lineups are always shifting. People peak at different times. We are hoping everybody can peak toward near the end of the season.

“Individually, I am shooting for an individual state championship. Besides that, I want to keep working on my game and get it really ready for college because that’s what I will be doing next year.”

Cressman had told Halverson about Kistler playing golf at Navy, so Halverson wasn’t surprised when Cressman messaged her with the news she’d verbally committed to Navy.

“She’s got some fire and she’s determined,” Halverson said.

Close, who lives down the street from Cressman in Middleton, agreed.

“I don’t know a better person to do it,” Close said about Cressman’s choice of the Navy. “She’s got that drive.”

Photos: WIAA state girls golf tournament