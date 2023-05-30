Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As Steve Stricker finished his 72nd hole at the Senior PGA Championship and walked off the green Sunday, he put his arm around his daughter Izzi’s shoulders and thanked her for being his caddie at the tournament in Frisco, Texas.

Then he told her: “It’s not over. We have more holes to play.”

It turned out to be just one.

Stricker defeated Padraig Harrington on the first hole of the playoff for the Senior PGA golf title, giving the 56-year-old Madison resident his second major championship of the season and sixth senior title overall.

For University of Wisconsin recruit Izzi Stricker, a junior at Waunakee who is the reigning WIAA Division 1 girls state golf champion, it was the culmination of a memorable week that she described as “definitely top five” in her all-time favorite life experiences.

“It was definitely an experience we both will never forget,” Izzi Stricker said Monday, after flying home Sunday night. “It was a lot of cool quality time, too, that we spent together. We are both busy … so to have golf bring us together is really cool.”

Steve and Izzi, who verbally committed to play golf at UW in November, gave each other a fist bump on No. 13 when Steve’s chip for birdie gave him a two-stroke lead.

They shared a hug when the playoff was completed and the title secured, after Sticker had a par on No. 18 and Harrington couldn’t make his par putt to extend the playoff.

“It was great,” Izzi Stricker said about the experience. “It was kind of crazy. I never caddied for him before. I learned a lot along the way. I learned about his mental game and his physical game. I had never had the opportunity to be in that proximity to him inside the ropes to see how he goes through each shot.”

She also experienced what it’s like being part of the national spotlight as the Golf Channel and NBC coverage, notably announcer Dan Hicks’ comments, focused on the father-daughter tandem.

“I’ve never done anything like that before on that big of a stage,” she said. “Knowing I could do it gave me a lot of confidence. Watching him play gave me some confidence, knowing what it takes to be at that level. It showed how far off I am.”

Her mother, Nicki, and older sister, Bobbi, previously served as caddies for Steve. For a couple years, Izzi said she had asked her father if she could be his caddie.

As a present for her 17th birthday, which was earlier in May, Steve said Izzi could be his caddie for the Senior PGA Championship.

“It was definitely a mature thing for me to do,” Izzi Stricker said. “I am old enough now to handle it emotionally and physically.”

She said she was thrilled he had the confidence in her. She also understood she wouldn’t have been ready when younger to be a caddie for four rounds of a professional golf tournament.

It was physically taxing, as it was, Izzi Stricker said.

Despite being in good shape from playing a lot of golf, she had to adjust to keeping pace while carrying the bag of golf clubs in the 80-degree heat.

“It got better as the days went on,” she said. “Maybe the pain started to numb. My feet were my biggest problem. The course was really long. I think they said it was 8 1/2 miles for 18 holes.”

Izzi Stricker said she often paced off yardage during the rounds, but didn’t offer advice to her father.

“He’s very independent when it comes to his shot planning, no matter who it is,” she said. “I really just kept my mouth shut.”

Steve Stricker’s birdie on No. 13 gave both of them a boost entering the stretch run in the duel with Harrington.

“That’s when I felt the momentum turned over to us,” she said. “That was a key turning point. It gave him a lot of confidence playing those last five holes.”

She watched how her father maintained focus and the shots he made.

“His short game is unbelievable,” she said.

She acknowledged it was difficult for her to stay calm over the final holes and playoff.

“I got nervous for him at the end,” she said.

She said it was more nerve-racking watching her father play than when she plays and is in control of her own shot-making on the golf course.

She was proud of her father’s accomplishment. The feeling was mutual.

“She did a great job,” Steve Stricker said in his remarks after winning Sunday. “It was a lot of fun to be with her this week. … She looks up to what I do for a living, and she plays pretty dang good golf herself. So, it’s a lot of fun to have her with me, and this is pretty special.”

Afterward, one light-hearted question seemed to keep coming up. What might be proper compensation for his temporary caddie’s efforts?

“We’ve both been asked that a lot,” she said. “We both don’t have an answer. I’m not sure.”

She planned to take it easy Monday, then hoped to watch some of the WIAA Division 1 boys golf sectional Tuesday at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course in Waunakee. Third-ranked Middleton, fifth-ranked Madison Memorial and eighth-ranked Waunakee are among the teams competing.

She plans to be a spectator at the upcoming American Family Insurance Championship in June at University Ridge Golf Course. Izzi Stricker said her mother is scheduled to be her father’s caddie at that tournament.

She won’t soon forget her trip to Texas, which included attending a Dallas Stars’ NHL playoff game prior to being on the bag as a caddie at the PGA Senior Championship.

“I’m excited to relax,” she said.

Steve Stricker's Senior PGA victory with daughter Izzi as caddie in photos