A girls golf state championship remained in the Madison area last year when Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker claimed the WIAA Division 1 individual state title at University Ridge Golf Course.

Middleton and Waunakee in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood in Division 2 turned in strong showings at state and are expected to have formidable teams again this season.

WIAA regional competition will be Sept. 27-28, sectionals Oct. 2-4 and the 2023 state tournament Oct. 9-10 at University Ridge.

Here are 10 girls golfers to watch during the 2023 season:

Waunakee's Izzi Stricker Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker tees off on the 9th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Cours…

Izzi Stricker, Sr., Waunakee

Stricker, who has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, returns as the No. 1 golfer in Waunakee’s lineup. Stricker won her first WIAA state title and became Waunakee’s first individual champion in girls golf after shooting a 2-under-par 70 on the state meet’s second day and finishing with a 143 total last year. That was two shots better than Salem Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker. Stricker — who was caddie for her father, professional golfer Steve Stricker, when he won the Senior PGA Championship in May in Texas — was ranked by Wisconsin.golf as the No. 2 girls golfer in the state in the Class of 2024.

Middleton's Vivian Cressman Middleton’s Vivian Cressman hits from the fairway on the 9th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University …

Vivian Cressman, Sr., Middleton

Cressman, who has verbally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy, tied for fifth (74-77–151) at the state meet and helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place team finish in Division 1. She leads another talented Middleton team, coached by Becky Halverson. The Cardinals were ranked second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason poll. Cressman (No. 8, Class of 2024 by Wisconsin.golf) enters the high school season after turning in a hot finish to the end of summer action, winning the Wisconsin junior girls championship and the Sherri Steinhauer girls championship.

Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University…

Jordan Shipshock, Sr., Waunakee

Shipshock tied for 22nd at last year’s state meet, helping the Warriors to a fifth-place team finish. Shipshock, ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2024 by Wisconsin.golf, forms a dynamic combination with fellow seniors Stricker and Georgia Volley at the top of Warriors coach Paul Miller’s lineup. All three were first-team all-conference players in the Badger East last year. Waunakee was ranked fourth in Division 1 in the state coaches’ preseason poll.

Ellen Close, Sr., Middleton

Close tied for 22nd at last year’s state meet for Middleton, which was runner-up to champion Westosha Central. Close (No. 12 ranking in class of 2024) and Cressman will be senior leaders this season for the Cardinals, who also return junior Maddy Wilcox (tied for 39th at state, and No. 7, class of 2025) and sophomore Sydney Weiss. The Cardinals again are the Big Eight Conference favorite, likely pursued by Verona (featuring junior Lily Haessig and new coach Karli Gumz).

Oregon's Drew Hoffer Oregon’s Drew Hoffer watches her putt on the 9th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf C…

Drew Hoffer, Sr., Oregon

Hoffer qualified for state as an individual last season, finishing 48th. She helped Oregon win the Badger West Conference and a regional title, prior to placing third behind Middleton and Waunakee at sectionals. Hoffer again is part of a strong top of the lineup for Oregon coach Casey Johnson. She is receiving NCAA Division II interest, Johnson said.

Abigail Henricksen, Fr., DeForest

Henriksen is one of the area’s top freshmen. She came off a good summer campaign, then shot a 77 for third place at the opening Watertown Invitational this season, finishing behind Beaver Dam/Wayland freshman McKenna Nelson and Jefferson senior Payton Schmidt (each shot 72) and ahead of Monona Grove junior Lauren Reed (81). Henricksen, junior Avery Meek and freshman Brinley Goninen helped lead the Norskies, coached by Scott Siemion, to the Watertown title.

Oregon's Addison Sabel Oregon's Addison Sabel chips onto the ninth green during the WIAA Division 1 girls state championship on Oct. 12, 2021, at University Ridge Go…

Addison Sabel, Jr., Oregon

Sabel qualified for state as an individual last season, finishing 52nd. It was the second consecutive state appearance for Sabel, a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger West last year who’s fifth-ranked in the class of 2025.

Delainey Halverson, Jr., Oregon

Halverson, set be in the No. 1 spot in the lineup for the Panthers, was a first-team all-conference performer who was regional medalist. Halverson (ranked No. 2 in the class of 2025), Hoffer and Sabel figure to lead Oregon, which received honorable mention recognition (No. 12) in the state coaches’ preseason poll.

Ella Fager, Sr., Mount Horeb

Fager is ready to lead coach Nolan Krentz’s team this season after being selected as a second-team pick in the Badger West last year. Fager, who had a 44.9 nine-hole average last season, had the low score in her team’s opener against McFarland. Fager should get support from sophomore Delaina Nicewander and junior Lainy Hesseling.

Madison Edgewood's Jacklyn Thao Madison Edgewood's Jacklyn Thao chips onto the green at No. 18 during Tuesday's final round of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2020 in…

Jacklyn Thao, Sr., Madison Edgewood

Thao helped the Crusaders finish fourth in Division 2 at last year’s state tournament. She finished 22nd at state in Division 2. She returns for coach Corey Sielaff’s team, which was ranked fourth in Division 2 in the state coaches’ preseason poll. Thao’s teammates include sophomore Naomi Clayton and seniors Madeline Brandrup and Alena Wood.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

