Middleton senior Ellen Close is one of the leaders for the Cardinals’ girls golf team, which finished second at the WIAA Division 1 tournament last season and has been standing second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s early season rankings.

Close, a captain with senior Vivian Cressman this season, tied for 22nd at last year’s state meet.

Close said she grew up in a basketball family — her father, Gary Close, was a former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach — but golf is the sport she loves to play.

Close took time to answer five questions — from her start in golf to her superstitions on the course.

