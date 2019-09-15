The 10th annual Crusade Fore a Cure girls golf tournament is scheduled for Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club.
The event was rescheduled for Monday after being postponed by rain in August.
Twenty teams originally were scheduled to compete. Seventeen teams are now expected to compete Monday.
The event helps raise funds to support Women’s Health and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The event has raised more than $96,000 so far.
Madison Edgewood is the host. Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart and assistant Betsy Zadra partnered with the Komen Foundation in 2010 and started the high school fundraiser tournament at Maple Bluff. The event partnered with the Komen Foundation the first eight years.
This is the second year the event is partnering with UW Carbone Cancer Center. Last year, the girls raised more than $18,000. The main focus is to support Women’s Health, which supports research into breast cancer and all gynecological cancers, according to event information.
Lunch, fundraising stories and a guest speaker are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Gierhart said the event is scheduled to include guest speaker Howard Bailey, the director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and a professor of Medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Golfers are scheduled to begin play in a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Participating teams:
Bay Port, Janesville Craig, Madison Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Parker, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Oregon, Green Bay Notre Dame, Osseo-Fairchild, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waunakee and Watertown.
Middleton was ranked No. 1 in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the coaches' weekly state rankings.
Last year, Waunakee’s Sam Soulier shot a 3-over-par 77 to tie Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port for medalist honors.
In the team race, Middleton (358) finished one stroke ahead of Waunakee, followed by Edgewood (366) and Milton (368).
Gierhart said there are pink flags and tee markers specially made for the event.
The Edgewood girls have sold 45 tee signs from local Madison businesses and community members. Those sales have raised more than $8,000 thus far.