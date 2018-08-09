Twenty girls golf teams from around the state are scheduled to compete at the Madison Edgewood/WPGA Invitational girls golf tournament Friday at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart said.
The tournament is scheduled for the East course this year, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
This event has occurred at Yahara for about the past 14 years and WPGA officials have helped Gierhart for the past six or seven years, she said.
Last year, Milton’s Taylor Hakala (then a junior) fired a 1-under-par 71 on Yahara Hills’ West Course and senior teammate Mia Seeman shot even-par 72 in leading Milton to the team title.
The Red Hawks totaled a 31-over 319, four shots better than Brookfield Central. Mequon Homestead was third with 325 and Hartland Arrowhead totaled 327.
Homestead senior Speedy Kent and Hakala tied for the low score at 71. Kent wound up as the individual champion after winning a three-hole playoff. In 2016, Kent also shot 71, but lost a three-hole playoff to Middleton’s Alexis Thomas.
Kent and Hakala each had pars on the first two playoff holes (Nos. 10 and 13), before Kent had a par and Hakala recorded a bogey on the ninth hole when her 4-foot putt lipped out.