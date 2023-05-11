Waunakee junior KC Nickel leads the lineup for the Warriors’ boys golf team.

In addition to Nickel’s play at the No. 1 spot at the various golf tournaments, Waunakee boys golf coach Betsy Zadra said she has been impressed with the leadership and maturity Nickel has demonstrated this season.

“He’s a pretty strong player and it has showed with his scores,” Zadra said. “He’s been a tremendous leader this year. He’s been a good role model for our younger players. It’s good to have a seasoned player like KC.”

When the Warriors gather for meetings at tournaments or practices, Zadra likes the message Nickel shares with his teammates.

“I’ve been so impressed with what he says in the team meetings,” she said. “He’s such a team player, such a leader. … I’m really proud of him.”

