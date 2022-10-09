Get to know Waunakee golfer Izzi Stricker

From the top of the lineup, Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker has helped lead the Warriors back to the WIAA girls golf state tournament this season.
Stricker was the medalist at the WIAA Division 1 Reedsburg regional, shooting 74 on Sept. 29 at the par-72 Reedsburg Country Club. That propelled Waunakee to the regional title. The Warriors were first (328) and Middleton finished second (335).
Stricker, Waunakee’s No. 1 golfer and the daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, then finished first at the Middleton sectional, firing a 76 last Monday at the par-71 Pleasant View Golf Course. That was one shot better than Waunakee junior Jordan Shipshock and Middleton junior Vivian Cressman.
“I struggled on the back nine a little bit,” Stricker said about her sectional round. “It was a little firmer. The greens were trickier. The pins were difficult. But I hung in there, so it was good. I felt like I was scrambling a little bit on the last few holes. But it was overall good. I’m happy with what I’m doing right now and I can build off this for (the state tournament). I’m glad this postseason is kind of behind us and we have one more tournament.”
