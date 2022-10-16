 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Middleton golfer Vivian Cressman

Middleton junior Vivian Cressman discusses the girls golf season during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Oct. 10, 2022, at University Ridge Golf Course. 

Middleton junior Vivian Cressman helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf tournament Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course.

Cressman finished tied for fifth after shooting rounds of 74 and 77 for a 151 total.

Middleton was second at state with 645 (315-330). Salem Westosha Central was the repeat champion, shooting a 319 total on the second day and finishing with 626.

"She hung in there," Middleton coach Becky Halverson said about Cressman after the final 18 holes. "She never let a bad shot get to her. She just picked right back up and attacked it just the way she wanted to. She had a plan. It was good." 

Cressman was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.

Middleton junior Ellen Close and senior Amanda Beckman also were first-team choices. Senior Abby Schroeder was on the second team and sophomore Maddy Wilcox earned honorable-mention recognition. Halverson was Big Eight coach of the year for the conference champion Cardinals.

"We are really happy as a team,” Cressman said. “The second-place finish is really good for us. I'm really happy with how we played. We put together two really good rounds." 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

