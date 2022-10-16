Get to know Middleton golfer Vivian Cressman

Middleton junior Vivian Cressman helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf tournament Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course.

Cressman finished tied for fifth after shooting rounds of 74 and 77 for a 151 total.

Middleton was second at state with 645 (315-330). Salem Westosha Central was the repeat champion, shooting a 319 total on the second day and finishing with 626.

"She hung in there," Middleton coach Becky Halverson said about Cressman after the final 18 holes. "She never let a bad shot get to her. She just picked right back up and attacked it just the way she wanted to. She had a plan. It was good."

Cressman was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.

Middleton junior Ellen Close and senior Amanda Beckman also were first-team choices. Senior Abby Schroeder was on the second team and sophomore Maddy Wilcox earned honorable-mention recognition. Halverson was Big Eight coach of the year for the conference champion Cardinals.

"We are really happy as a team,” Cressman said. “The second-place finish is really good for us. I'm really happy with how we played. We put together two really good rounds."