Get to know Middleton golfer Vivian Cressman

Middleton’s Vivian Cressman hits from the fairway on the 9th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Middleton junior Vivian Cressman on Oct. 10, 2022, at University Ridge Golf Course.
Middleton was second at state with 645 (315-330). Salem Westosha Central was the repeat champion, shooting a 319 total on the second day and finishing with 626.
"She hung in there," Middleton coach Becky Halverson said about Cressman after the final 18 holes. "She never let a bad shot get to her. She just picked right back up and attacked it just the way she wanted to. She had a plan. It was good."
Cressman was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.
Middleton junior Ellen Close and senior Amanda Beckman also were first-team choices. Senior Abby Schroeder was on the second team and sophomore Maddy Wilcox earned honorable-mention recognition. Halverson was Big Eight coach of the year for the conference champion Cardinals.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Middleton’s Vivian Cressman hits from the fairway on the 9th hole during the second day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL