Madison Memorial’s Henry Pickhardt is one of the seniors leading the Spartans’ boys golf team this spring.

Charlie Erlandson, Sam Godager and Pickhardt are seniors in the typical lineup for Madison Memorial coach Matt Hartmann, along with sophomore Nolan Wirtz and junior Owen Jungers.

The Spartans qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season, finishing tied for seventh after placing second behind Middleton at the loaded Onalaska sectional.

This season, the Spartans currently are ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll. Eau Claire Memorial is top-ranked and area teams Middleton, coached by Tom Cabalka, and Waunakee, coached by Betsy Zadra, are No. 3 and No. 8, respectively.

Pickhardt, 18, said he plans to attend college but doesn’t anticipate playing golf in college.

