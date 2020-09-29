Fort Atkinson's Natalie Kammer returns to golf course following diagnosis of rare medical condition

Fort Atkinson junior Natalie Kammer couldn’t understand why she was huffing and puffing so much on the basketball court last summer.

That certainly wasn’t normal for the 16-year-old Kammer. Neither was how short of breath she felt during her regular 18-hole golf outings.

“When pushing a cart, it was hard for me to breathe and hard walking, in general, which shouldn’t happen because I’m a pretty athletic person,” Kammer said. “But pushing the cart and walking were taxing me.”

Kammer underwent numerous medical tests trying to figure out what was wrong — why she had reduced stamina and energy. She finally learned the answer about two weeks ago when she was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).

When Fort Atkinson decided it was playing girls golf this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kammer began the season in August as the Blackhawks’ No. 1 player. On Wednesday, Kammer and Fort Atkinson are scheduled to play in the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine regional at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.

But it will be no ordinary meet for Kammer, who’s received permission to play while riding in a cart and hooked up to an oxygen compressor.