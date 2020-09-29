Fort Atkinson's Natalie Kammer returns to golf course following diagnosis of rare medical condition

Fort Atkinson junior Natalie Kammer couldn’t understand why she was huffing and puffing so much on the basketball court last summer.
That certainly wasn’t normal for the 16-year-old Kammer. Neither was how short of breath she felt during her regular 18-hole golf outings.
“When pushing a cart, it was hard for me to breathe and hard walking, in general, which shouldn’t happen because I’m a pretty athletic person,” Kammer said. “But pushing the cart and walking were taxing me.”
Kammer underwent numerous medical tests trying to figure out what was wrong — why she had reduced stamina and energy. She finally learned the answer about two weeks ago when she was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).
When Fort Atkinson decided it was playing girls golf this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kammer began the season in August as the Blackhawks’ No. 1 player. On Wednesday, Kammer and Fort Atkinson are scheduled to play in the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine regional at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.
But it will be no ordinary meet for Kammer, who’s received permission to play while riding in a cart and hooked up to an oxygen compressor.
“State, obviously, was the goal — to make it junior and senior year,” she said. “But that can’t happen this year the way things are playing out. That is pretty disappointing, but I will get better sooner. I’m glad to be playing. Going out and competing is fun. I’m super thankful.”
Earlier this month, she was sidelined from playing and had tests at UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital. There, she was diagnosed with CTEPH. Essentially, she has many blood clots in her lungs that are putting stress on her heart. It is a rare condition, particularly for a fit young person.
“It’s super rare,” said Kammer, who’d like to become a doctor one day. “I didn’t know it existed. I just don’t know why? (Not knowing the cause) is kind of scary, as well.”
A course of action has been set. Kammer and several family members — including her parents, Holli and Brian Kammer, and younger brother Jack — will travel to the San Diego area this weekend for re-testing next week, then surgery later in October, Natalie Kammer said.
“It’s a super invasive surgery,” the upbeat Kammer said. “I told the doctor, `Let’s do it. I’m in.’ … I just try to be as positive as possible.”
For mental health and cardiovascular reasons, she was given medical permission to play in Fort Atkinson’s nine-hole dual meet Sept. 21 against host DeForest.
Fort Atkinson received permission from its school, DeForest and course officials that Kammer could use a cart, Fort Atkinson coach Joe Leibman said. Kammer was hooked up to an oxygen compressor with lengthy tubes; her mom drove the cart and helped with the tubes, Leibman said.
“She shot a 43, two strokes below her season average,” Leibman said. “It was amazing she could do that. She was the same old Natalie. She was attached to an oxygen tank, but she had the same fight, and she grinded it out.”
Said Kammer: “It went pretty well. It was surprising after the layoff of about three weeks that I shot 43. I thought, `I’ll take it.’’’
At that meet, Leibman and his team — led by Kammer, seniors Brooke Leibman (the coach’s daughter) and Taylor Dressler and sophomore Rachel Edwards — learned its school district was shifting from an in-person/hybrid model to virtual learning the next day (Sept. 22) in response to Jefferson County Health Department guidance in addressing a spread of COVID-19.
The Blackhawks’ match later that week against Madison Edgewood was canceled.
The team then had to seek permission to compete at regionals, which was granted.
“There has been one obstacle after another this season,” said Joe Leibman, pleased how the team responded when Kammer was out. “The team is overcoming every obstacle. It’s just been a season of adversity and life lessons. You can’t script this.”
He said the school and community have rallied around the team and Kammer.
“There are just a lot of great life lessons besides sports … To think about your teammates and be there for somebody,” Leibman said. “The girls have really come together and bonded. It’s a great reason to coach. If you think you are having a bad day, put yourself in someone else’s shoes and it’s not as bad. These girls are my heroes. Natalie is a superstar. She just keeps fighting.”
Kammer has a GoFundMe page “Let’s Rally for Natty!” that is raising money for medical costs and the trip to California. (More than $47,000 has been raised, according to the site).
“I’m super grateful for that,” she said. “I don’t even know half the people. It’s just amazing and overwhelming.”
Fort Atkinson had to seek WIAA approval for Kammer to play with a cart at regionals, and Leibman praised athletic director Steve Mahoney for fighting for permission after initially facing resistance. The WIAA then came back and gave its approval, Leibman said.
“I can’t thank all these people enough,” Leibman said. “They are looking at being positive during this time and making the right decision.”
Kammer finished tied for 17th at regionals and tied for 20th at sectionals last year.
Kammer’s health will be at the forefront playing 18 holes in the regional, though the competitive Kammer wants to do her part in helping Fort Atkinson try to reach next week's sectional.
Since she goes to California this weekend, she realizes this will be her final meet this season and she won’t be playing basketball this winter because the surgery will require a six-month recovery, she said.
“Regionals will be my last hurrah this year,” she said. “I just would like to shoot a good score and be consistent. I will go out there and have fun and do my thing.”
