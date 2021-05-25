Edgewood's Ethan Arndt earns medalist honors, Crusaders claim Badger South boys golf title

“That’s a really good score today,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “It was really blowing hard today. … So, you were fighting the wind a lot — a crosswind, and into the wind and then, finally, it turned downwind.

“They played well. That was a really good round. … We worked hard. We always talk about working hard, which means working hard to keep a good attitude because stuff is going to happen.”

Edgewood, which has won WIAA Division 2 state titles from 2017-19, was crowned the Badger South overall champion when the results from Tuesday’s tournament were combined with the dual season.

Monona Grove finished second Tuesday with 325, led by Jacob Frederickson’s 77 (he won a scorecard playoff over Deang for third place). The Silver Eagles had two other players in the 70s: Jordan Hibner (78) and Connor Bracken (79).

“I feel real good,” said Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel, whose nephew is Frederickson. “Those three guys, we’ve been waiting for them all to click at the same time and today they had to grind it out with that wind, especially on the back nine when the wind really picked up.