 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edgewood's Ethan Arndt earns medalist honors, Crusaders claim Badger South boys golf title
0 comments
topical
PREP BOYS GOLF

Edgewood's Ethan Arndt earns medalist honors, Crusaders claim Badger South boys golf title

  • 0

COTTAGE GROVE — Madison Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt came to Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday as the team's only golfer with Badger South Conference tournament experience.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

With no spring boys golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and two sophomores and a freshman among Edgewood’s top players this season, Arndt passed along advice to his teammates prior to playing in the conference meet.

“I just gave them a little bit of tips,” Arndt said. “A lot of our game is staying positive, having a good mentality. These conference meets can add a little bit of extra pressure knowing we were so close with (other) good teams.”

Then Arndt let his actions speak, shooting a 4-over-par 75 and earning medalist honors in windy conditions. The round, which included three birdies, was a season-best for Arndt, the Crusaders’ No. 3 golfer.

“I was very confident,” Arndt said. “I felt like I knew the course pretty well and I had a lot of determination to get it done. I’m the only one on my team who’s been to conference before so I know a little bit of the pressure there.So, I was really hoping to play well for the team.

Arndt and sophomores Alex Weiss, runner-up with a 76, and Al Deang (77) led Edgewood to the Badger South tournament title with a 311 total. Freshman Michael Yesbeck’s 83 completed the scoring for Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.

“That’s a really good score today,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “It was really blowing hard today. … So, you were fighting the wind a lot — a crosswind, and into the wind and then, finally, it turned downwind.

“They played well. That was a really good round. … We worked hard. We always talk about working hard, which means working hard to keep a good attitude because stuff is going to happen.”

Edgewood, which has won WIAA Division 2 state titles from 2017-19, was crowned the Badger South overall champion when the results from Tuesday’s tournament were combined with the dual season.

Monona Grove finished second Tuesday with 325, led by Jacob Frederickson’s 77 (he won a scorecard playoff over Deang for third place). The Silver Eagles had two other players in the 70s: Jordan Hibner (78) and Connor Bracken (79).

“I feel real good,” said Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel, whose nephew is Frederickson. “Those three guys, we’ve been waiting for them all to click at the same time and today they had to grind it out with that wind, especially on the back nine when the wind really picked up.

“They all shot well. They got off to a good start and held it together on the back nine. We were trying to keep up there with Edgewood and Milton and we did a good job today.”

Milton, the conference’s dual leader this season, was third (330).

“We didn’t have our best today,” said Milton coach Kirk Wieland, whose team was led by sophomore Deegan Riley’s 78. “We shot 330, and the reality of it is we knew we had to have an exceptional round and (the Crusaders) would have to kind of struggle. They are the best team here.Hats off to them. They have great players and a great coach.

Arndt, whose round started with a 2-over 37 on the front nine, said he got off to a slow start this season but is playing better recently.

“He’s working his way back and gradually getting back into playing better and playing good golf,” Ring said, adding it’s not how well you play at the beginning of the season, it’s how well you play at the end.

“It’s always good to finish well,” said Arndt, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. “I’m getting it together down the home stretch.”

Badger North Conference

Waunakee dominated the eight-team field at Wild Rock Wilderness Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, shooting a 319 for a 24-stroke victory over runner-up Mount Horeb.

The same teams finished 1-2 in the final conference standings, determined by combining a team’s finish in regular-season mini-meets with its conference tournament finish.

The Warriors’ Maxwell Brud shared medalist honors with Baraboo’s Luna Larson, both shooting 78. Will Meganck of Waunakee shot 79 and Connor Keenan 80. Mount Horeb was led by Jack Whaley’s 82.

Capitol Conference

Lodi shot 349 in the conference tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon to beat New Glarus by four strokes in the nine-team race. The Blue Devils won the overall conference title based on their finish in league mini-meets and the conference meet.

Kogen Baron and Brian Meitzner both shot 86 and Haley Thoeny 87 to lead the Blue Devils. The meet medalist was Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson with a 10-over-par 82, and New Glarus’ Ty Ready shot 83.

Thoeny, a girl playing on Lodi's boys team, was named conference Player of the Year.

PREP BOYS GOLF | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Tuesday’s area summaries

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
 
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 311; Monona Grove 325; Milton 330; Stoughton 340; Oregon 347; Fort Atkinson 358; Monroe 416; Watertown 430.
 
Mini-meet point totals: Milton 6.5 points; Madison Edgewood 5.5; Monona Grove 5; Oregon 5; Stoughton 3; Fort Atkinson 2; Monroe 1; Watertown 0.
 
Overall conference standings: Madison Edgewood 19.5 points; Monona Grove 17; Milton 16.5; Oregon 13; Stoughton 9; Fort Atkinson 6, Monroe 3; Watertown 0.
 
Top five individuals: 1, Arndt, ME, 75; 2, Weiss, ME, 76; 3 (tie), Deang, ME, and Frederickson, MG, 77; 5 (tie), Hibner, MG, and Riley, Mil, 78.
 
Madison Edgewood: Arndt 75, Weiss 76, Deang 77, Yesbeck 83. Monona Grove: Frederickson 77, Hibner 78, Bracken 79, Hackel 91. Milton: Riley 78, Wuestrich 81, Kline 85, Bothun 86. Stoughton: Quam 83, Livingston 85, Brown 86, Fernholz 86. Oregon: Kipp 79, Rieder 86, McCorkle 89, Martin 93. Fort Atkinson: Wixom 86, E. Brown 88, B. Brown 89, Ellingson 95. Monroe: Leach 91, Leuzinger 98, Brandt 105, Spear 122. Watertown: Nourse 106, Marchant 106, Sellnow 107, Mihalko 111. At Door Creek GC, Cottage Grove, par 71.

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Waunakee 319; Mount Horeb 343; Reedsburg 356; Baraboo 365; Sauk Prairie 366; DeForest 390; Beaver Dam 398; Portage 410.

Final conference standings: 1, Waunakee; 2, Mount Horeb; 3, Reedsburg; 4, Baraboo; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, DeForest; 7, Beaver Dam; 8, Portage.

Waunakee: Brud 78; Meganck 79; Keenan 80; Nickel 82. Mount Horeb: Whaley 82, Wittmann 85, Schellpfeffer 86, Sutter 90. Reedsburg: Crary 84, Bestor 90, Nobbe 91, Schneider 91. Baraboo: Larson 78, Gibbs 88, Scanlan 99, Janssen 100. Sauk Prairie: Wilson 84, Ballweg 98, Dietmann 96, Kirner 97. DeForest: Prusakiewicz 80, Kuluvar 98, Rupert 100, Edge 103. Beaver Dam: Nortman 93, Stofflet 97, Banes 102, Bunkoske 106. Portage: Janisch 93, Straka 103, Butson 105, Scheibach 109. At Wild Rock Wilderness GC, Wisconsin Dells, par 72.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Lodi 349; New Glarus 353; Cambridge 365; Monticello/Belleville 372; Lakeside Lutheran 376; Columbus 379; Watertown Luther Prep 390; Wisconsin Heights 409; Lake Mills 422.

Mini-meet point totals: Lodi 2 points; New Glarus 4; Cambridge 6; Monticello/Belleville 8; Lakeside Lutheran 10; Columbus 12; Watertown Luther Prep 14; Wisconsin Heights 16; Lake Mills 18.

Final conference standings: 1, Lodi; 2, Cambridge; 3, Lakeside Lutheran; 4, Monticello/Belleville; 5, Watertown Luther Prep; 6, New Glarus; 7, Columbus; 8, Lake Mills; 9, Wisconsin Heights.

Top five individuals: 1, Gustafson, M/B, 82; 2, Ready, NG, 83; Baron, L, 86; Meitzner, L, 86; Toepfer, LM, 86.

Lodi: Baron 86, Meitzner 86, Thoeny 87; Clark 90. New Glarus: Ready 83, Arnett 89, Schuett 89, Lukszys 92. Cambridge: Buckman 88, Nottested 89, Faruggio 92, Nokolay 96. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 82, Niesen 94, Smith 97, Pier 99. Lakeside Lutheran: Jensen 89, Meland 95, Deavers 96, Popp 96. Columbus: Vick 89, Schluter 91, Hemling 99, Genco 100. Watertown Luther Prep: Wilke 94, Fix 94, Bickelhaupt 98, Boggs 104. Wisconsin Heights: Pietrzykowski 97, Schomber 100, Robinson 101, Holcomb 111. Lake Mills: Toepfer 86; Kleinsfeld 105, Wooley 111, Nelson 120. At The Legend at Bergamont GC, Oregon, par 72.

Big Eight Conference

JANESVILLE CRAIG 166, BELOIT MEMORIAL 170

Individual winner: Marshall, JC, 38.

Janesville Craig: Marshall 38; Churchill 39; Engstrom 43; Haworth 46. Beloit Memorial: Oberneder 39; Wong 40; Flanagan 45; Churchill 46. At Riverside GC, Janesville, par 36.

MIDDLETON 310, MADISON EAST 474

Individual winner: Beckman, Mid, 69.

Middleton: Beckman 69, Sjowall 79, Sosnowski 81, Johnson 81. Madison East: Lopez 94, Brown 107, Lewis 111, Mauer 162. At Yahara Hills GC, par 72.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Forward Madison FC coach Carl Craig previews start to busy stretch of schedule

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics