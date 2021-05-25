Edgewood's Ethan Arndt earns medalist honors, Crusaders claim Badger South boys golf title

COTTAGE GROVE — Madison Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt came to Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday as the team's only golfer with Badger South Conference tournament experience.
With no spring boys golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and two sophomores and a freshman among Edgewood’s top players this season, Arndt passed along advice to his teammates prior to playing in the conference meet.
“I just gave them a little bit of tips,” Arndt said. “A lot of our game is staying positive, having a good mentality. These conference meets can add a little bit of extra pressure knowing we were so close with (other) good teams.”
Then Arndt let his actions speak, shooting a 4-over-par 75 and earning medalist honors in windy conditions. The round, which included three birdies, was a season-best for Arndt, the Crusaders’ No. 3 golfer.
“I was very confident,” Arndt said. “I felt like I knew the course pretty well and I had a lot of determination to get it done. I’m the only one on my team who’s been to conference before so I know a little bit of the pressure there.So, I was really hoping to play well for the team.”
Arndt and sophomores Alex Weiss, runner-up with a 76, and Al Deang (77) led Edgewood to the Badger South tournament title with a 311 total. Freshman Michael Yesbeck’s 83 completed the scoring for Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.
“That’s a really good score today,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “It was really blowing hard today. … So, you were fighting the wind a lot — a crosswind, and into the wind and then, finally, it turned downwind.
“They played well. That was a really good round. … We worked hard. We always talk about working hard, which means working hard to keep a good attitude because stuff is going to happen.”
Edgewood, which has won WIAA Division 2 state titles from 2017-19, was crowned the Badger South overall champion when the results from Tuesday’s tournament were combined with the dual season.
Monona Grove finished second Tuesday with 325, led by Jacob Frederickson’s 77 (he won a scorecard playoff over Deang for third place). The Silver Eagles had two other players in the 70s: Jordan Hibner (78) and Connor Bracken (79).
“I feel real good,” said Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel, whose nephew is Frederickson. “Those three guys, we’ve been waiting for them all to click at the same time and today they had to grind it out with that wind, especially on the back nine when the wind really picked up.
“They all shot well. They got off to a good start and held it together on the back nine. We were trying to keep up there with Edgewood and Milton and we did a good job today.”
Milton, the conference’s dual leader this season, was third (330).
“We didn’t have our best today,” said Milton coach Kirk Wieland, whose team was led by sophomore Deegan Riley’s 78. “We shot 330, and the reality of it is we knew we had to have an exceptional round and (the Crusaders) would have to kind of struggle. They are the best team here.Hats off to them. They have great players and a great coach.”
Arndt, whose round started with a 2-over 37 on the front nine, said he got off to a slow start this season but is playing better recently.
“He’s working his way back and gradually getting back into playing better and playing good golf,” Ring said, adding it’s not how well you play at the beginning of the season, it’s how well you play at the end.
“It’s always good to finish well,” said Arndt, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. “I’m getting it together down the home stretch.”
Badger North Conference
Waunakee dominated the eight-team field at Wild Rock Wilderness Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, shooting a 319 for a 24-stroke victory over runner-up Mount Horeb.
The same teams finished 1-2 in the final conference standings, determined by combining a team’s finish in regular-season mini-meets with its conference tournament finish.
The Warriors’ Maxwell Brud shared medalist honors with Baraboo’s Luna Larson, both shooting 78. Will Meganck of Waunakee shot 79 and Connor Keenan 80. Mount Horeb was led by Jack Whaley’s 82.
Capitol Conference
Lodi shot 349 in the conference tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon to beat New Glarus by four strokes in the nine-team race. The Blue Devils won the overall conference title based on their finish in league mini-meets and the conference meet.
Kogen Baron and Brian Meitzner both shot 86 and Haley Thoeny 87 to lead the Blue Devils. The meet medalist was Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson with a 10-over-par 82, and New Glarus’ Ty Ready shot 83.
Thoeny, a girl playing on Lodi's boys team, was named conference Player of the Year.