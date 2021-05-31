 Skip to main content
Edgewood, Middleton lead area teams in state rankings for boys golf
2021052507BoysGolf0056AJA-05252021164006

Madison Edgewood's Alex Weiss putts on the second green during the Badger South Conference boys golf tournament at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove, Wis., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Lodi was No. 7 in Division 2. Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.

Middleton was third, Waunakee eighth, Madison Memorial ninth and Verona 10th in the Division 1 rankings. Milton earned honorable mention.

Hartland Arrowhead took over the top spot, with Wales Kettle Moraine dropping to second.

Mineral Point was ranked sixth, the Madison Abundant Life co-op was eighth and Cambridge was tied for ninth in Division 3.

Kohler moved up to No. 1 in Division 3, with Manitowoc Roncalli dropping to second.

WIAA postseason play begins this week. 

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Hartland Arrowhead (2) 136 points; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (1) 130; 3, Middleton (3) 101; 4 (tie), Mequon Homestead (4), Milwaukee Marquette (5) 93; 6, Eau Claire Memorial (7) 63; 7, Wauwatosa East/West (6) 62; 8, Waunakee (8) 49; 9, Madison Memorial (10) 18; 10, Verona (12) 16.

Others receiving votes: Germantown 14; Sussex Hamilton 10; Holmen 9; Hudson 9; De Pere 8; River Falls 7; Milton 2; Tomah 2; Sheboygan North 2; Slinger 1; Stevens Point 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood (1) 130; 2, Marinette (2) 112; 3, Minocqua Lakeland (4) 109; 4, Hammond St. Croix Central (5) 93; 5, Appleton Xavier (3) 83; 6, Winneconne (10) 42; 7, Lodi (6) 35; 8, Peshtigo (16) 30; 9, Rice Lake (6) 25; 10, Osceola (10) 19.

Others receiving votes: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 16; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13; University School of Milwaukee 13; Chippewa Falls McDonell 12; Ellsworth 8; St. Croix Falls 8; Amery 5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4; Maple Northwestern 3; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3; Arcadia 2; Black River Falls 2; Baldwin-Woodville 1; Berlin 1; Edgerton 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Kohler (2) 50; 2, Manitowoc Roncalli (1) 37; 3, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (3) 34; 4, Racine Lutheran (4) 30; 5, Neenah St. Mary (13) 29; 6, Mineral Point (4) 20; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (8) 16; 8, Madison Abundant Life co-op (6) 15; 9 (tie), Cambridge (7), Durand (9) 12.

Others receiving votes: Orfordville Parkview 5; La Crosse Aquinas 4; Wausaukee 3; Kenosha Christian Life 2; Wausau Newman 2; Sheboygan Lutheran 2; Racine Prairie 2.

Input of poll from Art Kabelowsky. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

