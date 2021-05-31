Edgewood, Middleton lead area teams in state rankings for boys golf

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Lodi was No. 7 in Division 2. Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.

Middleton was third, Waunakee eighth, Madison Memorial ninth and Verona 10th in the Division 1 rankings. Milton earned honorable mention.

Hartland Arrowhead took over the top spot, with Wales Kettle Moraine dropping to second.

Mineral Point was ranked sixth, the Madison Abundant Life co-op was eighth and Cambridge was tied for ninth in Division 3.

Kohler moved up to No. 1 in Division 3, with Manitowoc Roncalli dropping to second.

WIAA postseason play begins this week.

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1