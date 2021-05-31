Edgewood, Middleton lead area teams in state rankings for boys golf

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Lodi was No. 7 in Division 2. Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.
Middleton was third, Waunakee eighth, Madison Memorial ninth and Verona 10th in the Division 1 rankings. Milton earned honorable mention.
Hartland Arrowhead took over the top spot, with Wales Kettle Moraine dropping to second.
Mineral Point was ranked sixth, the Madison Abundant Life co-op was eighth and Cambridge was tied for ninth in Division 3.
Kohler moved up to No. 1 in Division 3, with Manitowoc Roncalli dropping to second.
WIAA postseason play begins this week.
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Hartland Arrowhead (2) 136 points; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (1) 130; 3, Middleton (3) 101; 4 (tie), Mequon Homestead (4), Milwaukee Marquette (5) 93; 6, Eau Claire Memorial (7) 63; 7, Wauwatosa East/West (6) 62; 8, Waunakee (8) 49; 9, Madison Memorial (10) 18; 10, Verona (12) 16.
Others receiving votes: Germantown 14; Sussex Hamilton 10; Holmen 9; Hudson 9; De Pere 8; River Falls 7; Milton 2; Tomah 2; Sheboygan North 2; Slinger 1; Stevens Point 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood (1) 130; 2, Marinette (2) 112; 3, Minocqua Lakeland (4) 109; 4, Hammond St. Croix Central (5) 93; 5, Appleton Xavier (3) 83; 6, Winneconne (10) 42; 7, Lodi (6) 35; 8, Peshtigo (16) 30; 9, Rice Lake (6) 25; 10, Osceola (10) 19.
Others receiving votes: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 16; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13; University School of Milwaukee 13; Chippewa Falls McDonell 12; Ellsworth 8; St. Croix Falls 8; Amery 5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4; Maple Northwestern 3; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3; Arcadia 2; Black River Falls 2; Baldwin-Woodville 1; Berlin 1; Edgerton 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Kohler (2) 50; 2, Manitowoc Roncalli (1) 37; 3, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (3) 34; 4, Racine Lutheran (4) 30; 5, Neenah St. Mary (13) 29; 6, Mineral Point (4) 20; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (8) 16; 8, Madison Abundant Life co-op (6) 15; 9 (tie), Cambridge (7), Durand (9) 12.
Others receiving votes: Orfordville Parkview 5; La Crosse Aquinas 4; Wausaukee 3; Kenosha Christian Life 2; Wausau Newman 2; Sheboygan Lutheran 2; Racine Prairie 2.